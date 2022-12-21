Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are 'Not Done Yet' This Offseason

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner named Aaron Judge the 16th captain in franchise history on Wednesday morning, finalizing the slugger's nine-year, $360 million deal to stay in New York for the rest of his career.

Judge's contract is part of a $573.5 million spending spree this winter, an offseason that has also featured the retention of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a reunion with reliever Tommy Kahnle and a jolt to the starting rotation in the form of Carlos Rodón on a $162 million deal.

Still, Steinbrenner and the Yankees have work to do. They'll be the first to admit it.

"All I can tell you is that we’re not done yet,” Steinbrenner told reporters, like Brendan Kuty of NJ.com on Wednesday shortly after Judge's press conference.

Steinbrenner didn't dive into any specifics, but mentioned that he would like to upgrade New York's bullpen, adding to the lineup as well, per Kuty.

No team can have too much pitching, but New York's biggest priority going forward should be their hole in left field. As much as veteran Aaron Hicks and versatile prospect Oswaldo Cabrera are prepared to fill in at that position, the Yankees would be better off adding a left-handed bat this offseason, a contact hitter with speed and reliable defense who can bring more balance to this club's lineup.

At this point in the offseason, however, that plan is easier said than done. New York watched Andrew Benintendi find a new home in free agency just a few days ago, missing out on other talented outfielders like Michael Brantley, Brandon Nimmo, Masataka Yoshida and more.

"The free agent market is not as full of opportunities as potential trade markets," general manager Brian Cashman told YES Network on Wednesday. "Trade markets have been difficult, to be quite honest, in terms of finding matches that both organizations would be comfortable making. We are prepared to go with what we have internally."

New York appears to be in a good spot with their pitching staff, moving forward with a bullpen that includes high-leverage arms like closer Clay Holmes, Michael King, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loáisiga, Lou Trivino and Ron Marinaccio. As the Yankees experienced last season with King, Chad Green, Scott Effross and more, adversity is unavoidable—depth is the best way to soften those inevitable blows.

