Skip to main content

Yankees Name Aaron Judge 16th Captain in Franchise History

Derek Jeter was in attendance at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, watching as Hal Steinbrenner made the official announcement.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Aaron Judge has acted like a captain in pinstripes for much of his career with the Yankees.

Now, he officially has that title.

During a press conference to announce that Judge has re-signed with the Yankees—on a record-setting deal worth $360 million over nine years—owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed that the superstar slugger will be the 16th captain in franchise history, just the second since 1996.

Steinbrenner hinted at this coming to fruition earlier this offseason, telling YES Network that he "would consider" naming Judge captain if the outfielder returned in free agency. 

Judge's teammates implored the organization to make that decision and declaration as well. Nestor Cortes and Anthony Rizzo are among those who said Judge should be captain at the conclusion of the 2022 season, a campaign that featured 62 home runs (a new American League record) and Judge's first Most Valuable Player Award.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge celebrates home run
Play

Yankees Name Aaron Judge 16th Captain in Franchise History

By Max Goodman
New York Mets OF Michael Conforto rounds second base
Play

Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents

By Max Goodman
Minnesota Twins OF Max Kepler catches fly ball
Play

6 Outfielders the Yankees Could Trade For

By Gary Phillips

Judge joins Yankees legends Derek Jeter, Thurman Munson, Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Ron Guidry, Don Mattingly, Willie Randolph and more as captains of this illustrious franchise. Both Jeter and Randolph were in attendance at New York's press conference at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

"It's such an honor," Judge said. "I'm just really blessed to be a part of this organization for nine more years and finish my career here."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees

New York Mets OF Michael Conforto rounds second base
News

Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents

By Max Goodman
Minnesota Twins OF Max Kepler catches fly ball
News

6 Outfielders the Yankees Could Trade For

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees RP Brooks Kriske pitching
News

Royals Take a Chance on Former Yankees Reliever

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SP Frankie Montas throws pitch
News

How Frankie Montas Will Benefit From Yankees Signing Carlos Rodón

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees starting pitchers Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes
News

Yankees Boast a Balanced Rotation With Carlos Rodón

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson hits double against New York Mets
News

Why the Yankees Haven't Traded Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks Yet

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi hitting against Seattle Mariners
News

After Missing on Andrew Benintendi, Yankees Must Pivot to Find Starting Left Fielder

By Max Goodman
San Francisco Giants SP Carlos Rodon celebrates strikeout
News

What Signing Carlos Rodón Means For Yankees' Starting Rotation

By Max Goodman