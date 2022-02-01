How the Yankees Can Solve Their 3 Biggest Issues After Lockout

For those individuals that are hoping to see the Yankees splurge on a big-name free agent shortstop like Carlos Correa, you should probably redirect your expectations elsewhere.

On Monday, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News spoke with several MLB scouts about the Yankees’ biggest needs. And although shortstop is at the top of this list, they are unlikely to make a big splash move in this area.

“The Yankees didn’t spend last year. They were quiet before the lockout and they have Aaron Judge in his final year of team control,” one American League scout told Ackert. “I don’t think it’s likely they are going to spend that money for Correa.”

Instead, the Yankees appear to be destined to plug in a defense-first stopgap option at short, until top prospects, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, are ready to join them in the big leagues.

In the meantime, this scout believes that the Yankees could give the Texas Rangers a call about their shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa. And keep in mind, the Yankees struck a deal with the Rangers for Joey Gallo at last season’s trade deadline, so It’s realistic to envision them being able to go back to the table this winter.

“They worked out deals with the Rangers, who just spent a lot of money on a shortstop (Corey Seager),” the scout added. “I would think they are pushing hard for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.”

Kiner-Falefa, who turns 27 in March, posted 10 defensive runs saved a season ago for the Rangers and won a Gold Glove Award in 2020. He also holds a career slash line of .265/.316/.354 since making his major league debut in 2018. Last year, Kiner-Falefa produced a 3.7 bWAR and slashed .271/.312/.357 with eight home runs, 53 RBIs, 74 runs scored and 20 stolen bases across 158 games.

While the Yankees could do a lot worse than Kiner-Falefa as a stopgap shortstop plan, they will also have to clear up space in their infield as a result of their current configuration.

After Gleyber Torres committed 18 errors at short last season and struggled at the plate, the Yankees moved him back to second base. But the only problem is that DJ LeMahieu, who was signed to a six-year, $90 million deal last offseason, was projected to be the team’s long-term second baseman. Gio Urshela is also projected to be the club’s everyday third baseman this season.

So, that’s why Ackert believes the Yankees should shop Torres and first baseman Luke Voit on the trading block in order to land a shortstop or pitching help.

“Voit doesn’t fit there anymore, they need a lefty first baseman,” a National League scout told Ackert. “He’d be a good DH in the NL. Torres is still young and he played well at second base (in 2018-19), there would be interest in him.”

The Yankees already replaced the often-injured Voit by trading for now free agent Anthony Rizzo at last season’s deadline. And even if they don’t retain Rizzo, they will still be in the market to bring in a left-handed hitting first baseman to balance out their lineup.

There is also the remaining pipe dream that the Yankees can lure Freddie Freeman away from the Atlanta Braves after the lockout ends. If not, they could potentially attempt to trade for Oakland Athletics star first baseman Matt Olson as well.

“I find it hard to believe the Braves won’t re-sign Freeman, but if they can’t he’d be a really good fit for the Yankees,” an AL scout told Ackert. “He’d fit in that lineup perfectly. He’s an upgrade defensively at first base (over Voit).”

Whether the Yankees wind up with Freeman or Olson at first base, either move would justify their decision to add a defensive specialist at shortstop, especially if they opt to trade the young, promising Torres.

