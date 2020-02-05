What Does James Paxton's Injury Mean For The Yankees Starting Rotation?

Leading up to Wednesday afternoon, Yankees fans had every reason to be confident about the 2020 season.

This offseason, the club addressed their biggest weakness by reeling in free-agent Gerrit Cole as the Bombers' new ace of the staff. They secured leadership in the clubhouse after CC Sabathia's retirement by re-signing the club's longest tenured player Brett Gardner.

New York even watched as some of their rivals took huge steps backwards this winter. The Houston Astros were forced to replace their manager and general manager after their controversial sign-stealing scandal and the Boston Red Sox traded away their franchise player Mookie Betts just one day ago.

Breaking news of an injury to James Paxton -- surgery that will sideline the left-hander for at least three months -- was a reality check, a reminder that the road to October can get bumpy along the way.

The Yankees announced Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy Wednesday morning to remove a peridiscal cyst. The lower back injury will sideline the southpaw until May, at the earliest.

Paxton, 31, has battled injuries each season over the course of his seven-year career. In 2019, he was one of 30 New York Yankees to appear on the injured list -- a new single-season record.

Beyond his injury history, however, Paxton proved last season that he belongs among the top starting pitchers in the Yankees' rotation.

The lefty was dominant in the second half of the season, winning ten straight decisions stretching from his first start in August until close to the end of the regular season. He finished the season with the best ERA (3.82) and most strikeouts (186) among all Yankees starters, setting a new career high for games started (29).

His campaign culminated with a signature moment in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros. After 5.2 innings pitched of one-run ball, skipper Aaron Boone sauntered out to the mound, evidently ready to take the lanky left-hander out of the game with the tying run on deck.

Paxton told his skipper he was good to go and the crowd at Yankee Stadium erupted as Boone retraced his steps to the first-base dugout. All he needed was one more pitch to get out of the jam -- a fly ball to the warning track in left field. New York went on to win the game, keeping their season alive for one more game.

Losing Paxton for the first three-to-four months of the regular season is a huge blow for New York.

Sure, Gerrit Cole at the very top of the rotation is a major improvement from last year -- and after pitching just 12 innings in 2019 due to injuries, right-hander Luis Severino is poised for a major comeback in 2020 -- but Paxton's experience and momentum from his performance at the end of last season was set to be a crucial component in the Yankees' success on the mound moving forward.

With Paxton out, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters the No. 5 rotation spot will be decided in an "open competition," choosing between a handful of internal assets. J.A. Happ -- who Cashman announced would occupy the final spot in the staff just last week -- will in all likelihood slide up from the fifth spot to fourth to make room.

That means the stakes are high for several young hurlers at Spring Training, eager to prove their up to the task of contributing at the big-league level. New York could pick Jordan Montgomery -- the left-hander returning from Tommy John surgery who started 29 ballgames back in 2017 -- or top prospect Deivi García, to name a few.

It's worth noting, however, that Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman are the only lefties remaining on the 40-man roster should Happ and Montgomery both be used in the starting rotation. That could influence New York to call up one of their Spring Training non-roster invitees to the big-league club, or to seek out additional veteran southpaws from the trade market later on.

This also makes Domingo Germán's suspension sting even more. The 27-year-old right-hander, who led the team in wins with 18 last season, won't be eligible to return to the field until June 5, sitting out the season's first 63 games after violation the league's domestic violence policy.

Bottom line, the pressure is on for those remaining in the starting staff. Not only do they need to pick up the slack in Paxton's absence, but they need to stay on the field. The Yanks announced a plethora of changes to their player health and performance staff last month in response to their record injury count last season, but if the injury bug persists in 2020, New York will be forced to adopt the 'next man up' mentality for a second-consecutive year.

