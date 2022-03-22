Skip to main content

Marwin Gonzalez Assures Astros Scandal Won't Be Issue in Yankees Clubhouse: 'That's in the Past'

The former Houston Astros infielder spoke to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since arriving at Yankees camp as a non-roster invitee.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Veteran infielder Marwin Gonzalez had a few offers this spring, but elected to sign a minor league deal with the Yankees.

Why?

"You want to be on a winning team," Gonzalez said in the clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday morning. "That made it easy for me."

Gonzalez, who turned 33 earlier this month, is entering his 11th big-league season. On paper, he profiles as a solid addition for a club in search of depth and versatility off the bench. Gonzalez is a switch-hitter, can play anywhere on the diamond and has plenty of experience.

"I'm always open to play any position," he added. "I'll be ready for whatever they need from me."

While Gonzalez may be able to help this club when the regular season begins next month, if he makes the big-league roster, the elephant in the room is his history with the sign-stealing Astros. The infielder had the best season of his career in 2017 when Houston won a World Series, orchestrating a covert sign-stealing operation in the process. 

"That's been in the past," Gonzalez said. "We've played four seasons after that. We've been facing each other and playing around so I think that that's really in the past and I've talked to a lot of the guys during the games and it's been four years."

READ: Aaron Boone Has No Problems With Yankees Adding Member of Sign-Stealing Astros

Gonzalez added that he hasn't talked to any of his new teammates at camp about the Astros or his involvement in the scandal. Some Yankees—like Aaron Judge and Luis Severino—were very vocal about Houston's illegal scheme a few years ago when details of the scandal first emerged. 

New York was eliminated from postseason contention by the Astros that season, losing the final two games of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros ended New York's season in 2019 as well. Gonzalez was on the Twins that season. 

The utility man said he expects to play in his first spring training game with the Yankees on Thursday. With a shortened spring training, time is of the essence for every player—especially the newest faces at camp—to accumulate in-game reps and prepare for Opening Day.

"Spring training is super short, so I gotta hurry up," Gonzalez said. "That's the best I can do."

