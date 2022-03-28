Marwin Gonzalez's Role With Yankees Is Taking Shape

TAMPA — Forget the questions of whether or not Marwin Gonzalez can exist in the Yankees' clubhouse after his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal back in 2017.

The veteran utility man is adjusting to his new club with flying colors this spring, giving a glimpse of what he's capable of between the lines as well.

On Sunday, Gonzalez turned on a high fastball from Pirates right-hander JT Brubaker, sending a towering fly ball to the concourse down the right-field line at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Statcast had the home run clocked at 103.7 mph off his bat.

The two-run shot was Gonzalez's second big fly of the spring. The 33-year-old is now hitting .375 in a small sample size this spring (3-for-8 in three games).

"I don't think you necessarily expect the results right away like he's gotten, but he's putting together some really good at-bats," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's game, a 7-4 win over Pittsburgh. "To see him step on a fastball and get to it up today, that's kind of offensively been one of his calling cards throughout his career, his ability to handle the fastball. He didn't do that as much last year, but from what we've seen here, just in a small little snapshot, to me it looks like the Marwin Gonzalez that we've seen all these years that can get to a heater."

Gonzalez told Inside The Pinstripes on Monday morning that he's living in the moment this spring, not letting his mind wander to what that home run would've looked like in the Bronx, sailing high over the short porch and into the bleachers.

That said, he assured that he's feeling much better at the plate already, even only three games into spring training with his new team.

"The last two games, I've been seeing the ball better," he said in New York's clubhouse before a workout at the team's facility. "Even when I hit a homer in the first game, I wasn't seeing the pitches really well. The last two games, I've been recognizing pitches better and taking good pitches. Just seeing the ball better out of the pitcher's hand."

In his spring debut last week against the Tigers in Lakeland, Gonzalez stroked a two-run shot from the right side of the plate over the wall in left-center field. His blast on Sunday came from the left side.

Sunday's game also featured Gonzalez's defensive versatility, another reason why he's in contention for a spot on New York's Opening Day roster, even as a non-roster invitee. The utility man started at second base—Gleyber Torres shifted back to shortstop with Isiah Kiner-Falefa taking the day off. From there, the former Astro was moved to first. He's also made appearances at shortstop and left field this spring.

Gonzalez added that while it takes time, he feels comfortable with his new teammates off the field as well. He's excited about the prospect of playing in an infield that features so many talented players, helping out in any way he can.

"What DJ LeMahieu can do, Gleyber can do, Anthony Rizzo and then we have a Gold Glover right now at shortstop, it says a lot," Gonzalez said. "It's five players for four spots, but that should be a special problem. A lot of teams would like to have that problem."

