Yankees GM Brian Cashman Doesn’t Rule Out More Trades

New York has already made two notable deals since the lockout ended.

More wheeling and dealing could be in store for Brian Cashman and the Yankees.

New York’s general manager didn’t shut the door on possibly making another trade between now and Opening Day. “We've stayed in touch and engaged a lot of clubs about what our needs seem to be right now,” Cashman said Saturday. “If something comes out of any of those discussions, great. If not, we're prepared to go with what we have here."

The Yankees have already made two notable trades since the lockout ended. C Gary Sánchez and 3B Gio Urshela were dealt to the Twins for SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B Josh Donaldson and C Ben Rortvedt. 1B Luke Voit, meanwhile, was sent to the Padres after the Yankees re-signed 1B Anthony Rizzo.

Despite those moves, the Yankees still have some question marks, if not holes, on their roster. Rortvedt, who arrived with an oblique injury that he’s currently dealing with, is expected to form a defensive-minded catching tandem with Kyle Higashioka. Not much offense is expected from the position, however. Cashman also talked about upgrading in center fielder prior to the lockout, but the incumbent Aaron Hicks is currently slated to be the starter. New York’s infield, meanwhile, has five starting-caliber players for four positions.

The Yankees have also been linked to Oakland starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea, as the Athletics are expected to continue a fire sale that has already seen 1B Matt Olson, 3B Matt Chapman and SP Chris Bassitt depart.

Despite some concerns, the Yankees still have a contending roster that Cashman appears comfortable with. If he sees an opportunity to improve the club, however, he can between now and the trade deadline.

"My phone isn't on silence,” Cashman said. “Let's put it that way."

