MLB Execs Vote on Who Matters More for the New York Yankees Between Judge and Soto
The New York Yankees got back on track in a big way on Sunday, winning the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. While the Yankees are in first place in the American League East, they weren't playing their best baseball heading into this series.
What New York has done with the way Aaron Judge has played is even more impressive, as the former MVP is slashing .183/.320/.354. It's been as bad of a stretch for Judge as he's ever had, but there's no reason to worry given what he's done in his nine-year MLB career.
Judge is arguably the best hitter in baseball and pressing the panic button 22 games into the season is unfair.
Newly acquired superstar Juan Soto has had an incredible start to his Yankees career, slashing .337/.456/.578 with five home runs in 83 at-bats. In the first 22 games of the year, he's certainly been the best player on New York's roster.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com asked executives around the league if Judge or Soto was more important to the Yankees' success this season.
Judge had eight votes, Soto had six, and there was one tie from the 15 executives asked.
Fans around baseball have made this a topic of conversation in recent weeks due to Judge struggling at the plate, but there doesn't need to be much of an answer on who's more important. If anything, this is a great problem for the organization to have.
With the way the left-handed slugger has swung the bat, it makes it for an even more exciting future when Judge inevitably finds his swing.