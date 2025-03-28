MLB Insider Believes Yankees Arch-Rival Will Return to World Series
Though it did not end exactly the way anyone might have wanted it to, the New York Yankees overall had a sensational 2024 season.
Mowing their way through the American League playoffs en route to their first pennant and World Series appearance in a decade and a half, the Yankees and their fans should reflect on last season with a lot of pride on what they were able to accomplish.
However, the way things did come to a close with a World Series beatdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers should have lit a fire under management and ownership to get them back and with an even better team.
With one day to go until Opening Day, that really has not been the case. Granted, injuries have absolutely decimated both the lineup and the pitching staff before the season has even begun, though even when healthy New York was in a tough spot in their quest to get back to the Fall Classic.
One thing which could make the task even more difficult to accomplish is that in all likelihood, the Yankees will not have the cakewalk they had this past October to get through the American League.
A significant number of their foes have made some big moves to challenge New York, though the biggest test could come from within the Yankees' own division in their adversary in what is still the biggest rivalary in the sport.
In almost complete opposite fashion of the Yankees, the Boston Red Sox have a core which is for the most part led with young future stars and supplemented by talented veterans.
It's only a matter of time before these youngsters come knocking, and at least one insider believes this is the year.
During a recent article making 10 bold predictions for the 2025 season, Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required) predicted the Red Sox to return to their first World Series since 2018.
On the heels of Boston missing three consecutive postseasons, ownership seemed to wake up this winter with huge moves to rebuild their starting rotation and add pop to the lineup. A trade with the Chicago White Sox for Garrett Crochet gives them a new ace along with another high-upside starter in Walker Buehler fresh off his championship-winning strikeout against New York.
While the Yankees have possibly the worst third base situation in baseball after standing by and doing nothing, the Red Sox went out and signed the top option on the market in former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman.
Though it may seem hard to believe given the state of both organizations over the last several years, Boston might just be better equipped to push for a run than the defending American League champions.
If things go as poorly this season as some believe they could in the Bronx and on top of all that the Red Sox were to make it back to the World Series, the noise and restlessness from the famnbase would only continue to grow, potentially to a dire point.
It's up to New York to prevent that from happening.