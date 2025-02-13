New York Yankees Archrival Becomes Major AL East Threat by Adding Alex Bregman
The New York Yankees have a hole at third base.
As it stands right now, it appears like manager Aaron Boone is going to give the starting role to DJ LeMahieu, something that doesn't inspire a ton of confidence considering the veteran's injury history and declining play the past few years.
Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera will be in the mix. The Yankees can also keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the hot corner if the aforementioned trio leaves much to be desired during the spring.
New York has also been connected to Nolan Arenado at different times, and while he would be an upgrade over what's currently in place, it doesn't seem like the front office is interested in giving up assets and paying the remaining salary that's left on the future Hall of Famer's contract to bring him to town.
The Yankees have done a good job filling out their roster this offseason, though.
After missing on Juan Soto, they allocated those resources elsewhere and might have built a stronger group from top to bottom despite one of the best players in the game walking out of their clubhouse.
But, the other teams in the AL East have improved this winter, too.
Especially the Boston Red Sox after they pulled off a headline-grabbing move by agreeing to a three-year, $120 million contract with star third baseman Alex Bregman per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. While the deal has opt-outs after each season, New York's archrival is a real threat to their division supremacy in 2025.
It was an aggressive move by the Red Sox, and one that could pay off in a major way.
Since Rafael Devers is already slotted at third base and Triston Casas is healthy coming into camp by all accounts, the expectation is Bregman will move over to second, giving Boston one of the best infield units in Major League Baseball, let alone the AL East.
Meanwhile, the Yankees feature an aging group.
While Paul Goldschmidt will almost certainly be enshrined in Cooperstown one day, he's also 37 years old and has seen his play fall off a cliff since he won NL MVP in 2022. At the hot corner, there are real questions if LeMahieu can stay on the field.
If the veteran doesn't get handed the job, neither Peraza nor Cabrera have shown enough during their careers to elicit confidence.
Only Chisholm and Anthony Volpe are in their primes when it comes to this New York infield, a major disadvantage compared to their archrivals that will feature a group of Devers, Bregman, Casas and an oft-injured but high ceiling Trevor Story.
The Yankees should still be the favorites over the Red Sox.
They've done more this winter and have a better overall pitching staff.
But after Boston landed one of the most high-profile names in this free agency cycle, it's clear New York will now be challenged by their heated rival throughout the upcoming campaign.