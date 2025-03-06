New York Yankees Executive Shares Two Major Injury Updates On Status of Stars
The New York Yankees have given two major updates on the status of their injured stars.
As reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the media at spring training that designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton - who has been missing from camp since February 24 with tendonitis issues in both elbows - has received a second round of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and is expected to rejoin the team this weekend.
Though Cashman says Stanton will return to the team, he also clarified he will still not be able to do much in terms of actual baseball activities. This does not come as a major surprise considering news already broke he was going to start the year on the injured list, though having the slugger at least back with the team is good news.
On the bad news front, Cashman confirmed the prognosis surrounding reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil being shut down for six weeks and notably provided an extremely grim timeline as to when they can expect him back.
As relayed by Greg Joyce of the New York Post, New York is not going to get the right-hander back on the field in games for "at least" three months. Gil was sent back to New York for testing and according to Cashman the team hopes to get him back "sometime in the summer."
It's a devastating development for a starting rotation which has the potential to be one of the best in all of baseball with someone as talented as Gil in the back end of the staff.
The Yankees are going to desperately miss both Stanton and Gil until each can return, though it does not seem like it is going to be particularly soon for either.