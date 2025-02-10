New York Yankees Need To Pursue Top Available Free Agent Slugger Now
The New York Yankees by the measure of most have strung together a solid offseason this winter in the wake of losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets.
The moves the Yankees have made to shore up all three of the lineup, starting rotation, and bullpen have all been admirable, but most would agree this team is still far from a finished product. Whether or not Brian Cashman agrees with that sentiment is another question which seems to be not too far away from getting answered.
Regardless, while most of the moves throughout free agency and the trade market have been popular, the general consensus is that at least one more move is needed in order to complete the roster and put New York in a position to defend their American League pennant.
The infield in particular is perhaps the biggest area of concern. With first base and shortstop locked up by Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Volpe, the plan at second and third is at best unclear, and at worst a potential disaster.
By all accounts, the Yankees plan to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position of second base with Gleyber Torres now out of the picture, but this would leave an uninspiring platoon of DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera at third, with the nod most likely going to the aging and oft-injured LeMahieu.
Coming off a campaign where the veteran was borderline unplayable in the 67 games he did take the field, New York can and should do a whole lot better.
The Yankees have been linked to a potential trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for Nolan Arenado which would certainly be a huge upgrade and add a 10-time Gold Glove winner, but what if New York wanted to aim even bigger?
A player who was considered the best free agent out there even at the beginning of the offseason remains available in the middle of February, and while New York has not been considered major suitors for Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman, perhaps they should be.
One of the best in the league is available at the biggest position of need on the roster and suddenly the Evil Empire isn't interested? It doesn't make any sense.
There was some noise connecting Bregman to New York once the Astros appeared to be bowing out of the sweepstakes, but there's been virtually no movement on that front over the last month while teams like the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and even the Chicago Cubs have been linked heavily.
It's understandable that it would be a tough sell to fans at first given the Houston cheating scandal and Bregman's involvement in numerous playoff dismantlings of the Yankees, but the Pinstripe faithful would get over it quickly once he started sending home runs over the wall at Yankee Stadium for the home team.
Between the two, Arenado obviously gets the nod defensively, but Bregman is a better defender than he's given credit for, winning his first career Gold Glove just this past season.
The simple and ugly truth is that New York has not been involved because they don't want to spend the money. And if trying to spend conservatively is what's holding them back, perhaps Cashman and company need to have a good, long look at the team who just handed them their lunch in the World Series.
If the Yankees want to finally get over the hump and end the World Series drought which is growing longer by the day, they cannot be afraid to spend big and spend often.
Bringing in someone like Bregman would be a wonderful start to just that.