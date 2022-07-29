Yankees Listed as Landing Spot For This Former Red Sox Reliever By MLB Insider

Former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi played his first game in pinstripes on Thursday, debuting with the Yankees one day after he was acquired in a four-player swap with the Royals.

Could the Yankees go out and trade for another player that once wore a Red Sox uniform and has since performed like an All-Star with a new organization?

MLB insider Mark Feinsand listed out 12 different players on Friday morning that are most likely to be traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, singling out three teams that would be potential landing spots for each asset. That group consisted of a bunch of usual suspects that have been involved in trade deadline rumors, like David Robertson, Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas and more.

The final asset that was linked to the Yankees by Feinsand was a familiar face, a right-hander that's revitalized his career after spending five years within the Red Sox pitching staff.

Rockies closer Daniel Bard could be on the move in the next few days. Feinsand listed the Yankees, Dodgers and Cardinals as teams to look out for.

Here's Feinsand's analysis:

Like Robertson, Bard is a 37-year-old closer enjoying a big year on a losing team at a relatively affordable salary ($4.4 million). Unlike Robertson, who is in his first year with the Cubs, Bard has been with the Rockies since he returned to the Majors in 2020, so it’s possible the two try to continue their relationship with a new extension. If no deal is reached, Bard figures to be a popular trade target, as multiple teams have already expressed interest in the right-hander.

Bard was in Boston from 2009 to 2013, posting a 3.67 ERA in 211 games. From there, he embarked on a seven-year odyssey back to the big leagues, even retiring at one point after several seasons without a major league opportunity. Sounds familiar for the Yankees and Lucas Luetge's path to the Bronx.

In 2020, however, Bard returned, finding a home in Colorado's bullpen. In the three seasons since, the right-hander has a 3.94 ERA in 128 innings, closing 47 games. This year, Bard has been tremendous, pitching to the tune of a 1.91 ERA with 21 saves, both the best numbers of his career.

Bard's metrics are even more impressive than his surface-level production. Leaning heavily on his sinker-slider combo, Bard has a 53.3% ground ball rate, striking out 27.6% of the batters he's faced while avoiding barrels (5.4% barrel rate) and hard contact (87.2 mph average exit velocity). His expected figures (.169 xBA and .269 xSLG) are among the best in baseball.

Even if his arsenal is similar to New York's closer Clay Holmes, the Yankees would still welcome another experienced, high-leverage arm to the back of their bullpen, a veteran that could get even better with pitching coach Matt Blake and New York's renowned staff. Losing Michael King to an elbow injury has left a gaping hole in the 'pen, a spot that different arms in pinstripes (like Ron Marinaccio, Jonathan Loáisiga, Aroldis Chapman and more) are trying to fill.

If the price is right, and Colorado does make Bard available, this could be a solid match. Like Benintendi, Bard has plenty of experience in the American League East, pitching 14 times in Yankee Stadium previously in his career (more than any other ballpark not named Fenway Park or Coors Field).

