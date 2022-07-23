How the Yankees Can Try to Replace Michael King

Even after a hard-fought victory over a division rival, featuring two home runs from Aaron Judge and a five-out save from Clay Holmes, the mood in the Yankees clubhouse on Friday night was somber.

New York was still digesting what happened to Michael King in the eighth inning, an injury that ended his season, leaving a gaping hole in this club's bullpen going forward.

King, who has been one of the best relievers in the sport this season, was forced to leave the game, visibly in pain after throwing a breaking ball in the dirt. Based on King's reaction and how he was favoring his right arm as he trudged off the field, it was fair to fear the worst.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that King's right elbow was being evaluated. The next day, the club confirmed reports that King had a fracture in his right elbow, placing the 27-year-old on the 60-day injured list, an abrupt conclusion to his breakout campaign.

So, how can the Yankees replace the irreplaceable?

The first step was to call Clarke Schmidt up from Triple-A and sign veteran Shane Greene to a Major League contract. Both moves were made by New York before Saturday night's game against the Orioles.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, and 67 games left to be played before the playoffs begin, there's more to be done...

Three Ways the Yankees Can Try to Replace Michael King in the Bullpen New York must attack the trade deadline and internal options need to step up in new roles, both younger pitchers and proven veterans. Internal Options Need to Step Up Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports King had been so good all year, ascending into a late-inning role with Jonathan Loáisiga and Aroldis Chapman either hurt or ineffective. It's time for those two to return the favor. Loáisiga has shown flashes since coming back from his shoulder injury, but his 7.52 ERA on the year is indicative of his struggles, even when healthy. The right-hander was spectacular a year ago, but hasn't been able to recapture that dominance in 2022. Chapman began the year with 12 scoreless outings. Since then, including a stint on the IL with an Achilles injury, the left-hander has an 11.70 ERA in 10 innings pitched (over 13 appearances), losing control of his role as New York's closer. He's been a shell of his former self all year, battling command issues while failing to limit slug. Further, arms like Wandy Peralta and Albert Abreu, who have pitched well in pinstripes, need to carry those results into more high-leverage situations. The last thing the Yankees want is for closer Clay Holmes to burn out before the postseason, forced to carry even more weight in the back end. Keep an eye on younger hurlers like Ron Marinaccio, JP Sears and Schmidt as well. Those three have shined in sporadic stints with the big-league club and will likely play a significant role going forward. Sears and Schmidt are being developed as starting pitchers, so they can last for multiple innings out of the bullpen, slotting into the rotation as well if need be. It's not an exact comparison, but Schmidt could settle into a very similar role as King, using his electric stuff and starter's repertoire to slam the door for several innings at a time, also pitching in more traditional relief appearances. Marinaccio struck out the side in his latest rehab assignment outing with Double-A Somerset on Friday and will be ready to rejoin the Yankees soon (he's been out since the beginning of the month with shoulder inflammation). The right-hander has proven he's capable of pitching with the game on the line, throwing 15.1 scoreless innings in a row before he landed on the injured list, a stretch dating back to May 22. Veterans Hungry For Opportunity Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports The last time Shane Greene pitched in a Yankees uniform was 2014, his rookie season. Back then, he was still a starting pitcher. It's been a long road to his new deal with New York that he signed on Saturday, a chance to show that he's worthy of an opportunity in the big leagues here in his age-33 season. In 15 appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, Greene posted a 3.86 ERA with three saves and 22 strikeouts (across 21 frames). Greene isn't the only veteran reliever that New York could summon over the next few months. Right-hander Jimmy Cordero is also down in Triple-A. He was invited to Yankees camp in March after undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring. Cordero, 30, has a 3.07 ERA with the RailRiders in a dozen outings. After he was claimed off waivers by the White Sox in 2019, the right-hander pitched to a 2.75 ERA in 30 games. That said, he didn't pitch as well in his most recent taste of big-league action. In the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, Cordero posted a 6.08 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched for Chicago. It certainly doesn't hurt to have an experienced arm looming within the organization, though. The same can be said about right-hander Richard Rodríguez, who the Yankees signed to a minor league deal a few weeks ago. Returning from his suspension, Rodríguez is still building up in the minor leagues, but there's an above-zero chance he can contribute down the road. Zack Britton will soon be in this category as well. The left-hander might return before the end of this season, as he works back from elbow surgery, but that's a long-term possibility. New York has to focus on the next several weeks this summer before predicting what Britton can provide, coming back from a significant injury. It's worth noting that New York still has some 40-man roster flexibility. Luis Gil still hasn't been placed on the 60-day injured list since he underwent Tommy John surgery—if the situation presents itself, the Yankees could use his spot to bring in a reliever, giving them the ability to add to the active roster. Trade Deadline Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The last option is for general manager Brian Cashman to make some moves, bringing in new arms before the August 2 trade deadline. Rumors have been swirling for weeks about New York's interest in some of the best starting pitchers and outfielders on the market. With King's injury in mind, it behooves the Yankees to target relievers as well. Based on the way New York has brought the best out of pitchers they've acquired via trade in recent history—Holmes, Peralta, Abreu, Miguel Castro—it's hard not to trust their process. A slew of talented relievers could be dealt over the next 10 days. Could New York bring back David Robertson, who is off to a tremendous start with the Cubs this year? What about Kansas City's Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont? Detroit's Andrew Chafin and Michael Fulmer? Cashman said a few weeks ago that New York's historic start to the season won't change the way this team attacks the deadline, reiterating that he wants to give this coaching staff the best possible roster for a championship run. Again, nobody can simply fill in and provide the same production and value as King. The right mix of internal and external arms can still put this club in a position to succeed in October.

