What's Next For Yankees After Andrew Benintendi Trade?

NEW YORK — The Yankees made baseball’s first big splash ahead of this year’s trade deadline on Wednesday night, acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals in exchange for three pitching prospects.

Trading for Benintendi gives the Yankees an elite contact hitter, a veteran of the American League East from his time with the Red Sox and a player in the midst of an All-Star season with Kansas City.

Across 93 games this year, Benintendi is slashing .320/.387/.398. The 28-year-old has hit only three homers and his barrel rate is down, but he’ll put the ball in play, rarely striking out while feasting on right-handed pitching (.340/.407/.432 against righties in 2022).

Even after acquiring one of the most coveted rental bats on the market, the Yankees have six more days to continue exploring other deadline deals. New York would benefit from the addition of another starter along with some reinforcements in the bullpen. Last year’s deadline also proves that the Yankees won’t necessarily stop after bringing in one left-handed bat.

That in mind, let’s break down where the Yankees will turn going forward ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

This trade works as a means to lessen Gallo's playing time even more as well, if not eliminate it all together. It already seemed like the struggling outfielder was destined to be either traded or cut leading up to the deadline next month. The acquisition of Benintendi makes that scenario even more likely.

