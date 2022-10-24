MLB Insider: Dodgers Could Move Mookie Betts to Infield to Make Room For Aaron Judge

According to this MLB insider, the Dodgers would be willing to move one of their superstar outfielders to second base in order to make room for Aaron Judge in their starting lineup.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Monday that Los Angeles "could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for [Mookie] Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder."

Here's more from Feinsand:

Should the Dodgers decide to let the likes of Trea Turner, David Price, Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo (among others), leave as free agents, they could have roughly $100 million coming off the payroll, giving them ample space to make a bid for Judge.



Judge started 74 games in center field, 54 in right field and 25 as a designated hitter this season, but he has spent the vast majority of his time in the Majors playing right field. While Judge -- who turns 31 in April -- could potentially take over in center field and play next to Betts, it seems unlikely that he would do so for more than a year or two given the toll the position can take physically.

Betts has played second base before. As much as he's been in the outfield for the vast majority of his career—winning five Gold Glove Awards—he's logged a total of 30 appearances at second (including seven in each of the last two seasons).

Judge doesn't have the hardware like Betts, but he's widely considered an elite outfielder as well. The eye test and advanced numbers have always been kind to the 6-foot-7 slugger, a behemoth that's patrolled right field at Yankee Stadium for much of the last seven years in pinstripes.

As Feinsand alluded to, perhaps Betts and Judge can both play in the outfield together. Los Angeles has other options to play second base, depending on Trea Turner's decision as the shortstop enters free agency. Judge proved this year that he has what it takes to hold it down in center field, silencing critics over his ability to stay on the field and avoid injuries. Playing center field for multiple seasons might take a toll, though.

Even if the Dodgers are interested in Judge—which isn't a surprise considering their track record and payroll—it doesn't mean they're a favorite to land the prodigious slugger. They'll need to outbid other contenders in the Judge sweepstakes, if No. 99 even decides to leave New York. In another article on Monday, Feinsand listed the Yankees, Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox and Mets as five possible landing spots for Judge.

While Judge turned down a lucrative offer from the Yankees this spring, betting on himself, he's reiterated his stance that he wants to stay in pinstripes throughout this season. Still, the business side of baseball can lead to franchise players seeking out a change of scenery. Once a player hits the open market, there are no guarantees.

Perhaps the outfielder wants to return home (he grew up not too far from San Francisco). He could make his decision based upon the best package he receives as a free agent this offseason as well.

