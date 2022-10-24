Jameson Taillon Would ‘Love’ to Re-Sign With Yankees

Moments after the Astros ended the Yankees’ season with an American League Championship Series sweep, Jameson Taillon sat by his locker and pondered a question about what’s next.

The right-hander is one of several impending free agents on the Yankees. Taillon, 30, has never hit the open market before, but he’s open to re-signing with New York.

"I haven't thought about it a ton, but I definitely know I love playing here. They took a chance on me coming back from rehabbing elbow surgery and stuff. To get to come here, I never experienced the playoffs, never experienced a winning environment and culture,” Taillon said, referencing his second Tommy John surgery and days with the lowly Pirates. “I feel like I didn't take a day for granted showing up, putting the pinstripes on. I loved my time here. I would definitely love to come back."

Taillon’s second Tommy John procedure limited him to seven games in 2019 and forced him to miss the entire 2020 season. But the Yankees took a risk and traded for him before the 2021 campaign, sending Maikol Escotto, Roansy Contreras, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Miguel Yajure to Pittsburgh.

Health hasn’t been much of an issue for Taillon in New York, as he’s made 61 starts over the last two seasons while recording a 4.08 ERA over 321.2 innings. He made 32 starts for the first time since 2018 this year, adding a 3.91 ERA.

Taillon also allowed one earned run over 4.1 innings in Game 1 of the ALCS after a poor relief outing, his playoff debut, in Game 2 of the ALDS.

With a 100 ERA+ in each of the last two seasons, Taillon has been a league average pitcher who has taken his game up a notch for extended periods. He had a 10-game stretch in the middle of 2021 that saw him record a 2.11 ERA, and he opened his 2022 season with a 2.30 mark over the same number of starts.

The Yankees could make Taillon a qualifying offer, which rose to $19.65 million. But the pitcher will likely want a long-term deal after two consecutive healthy seasons.

