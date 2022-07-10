Lucas Luetge Continues to Shine, Flying Under Radar as Key Arm in Yankees' Bullpen

Luetge has allowed two runs in his last 20 innings pitched, helping to hold it down in the bullpen while other key relievers have been sidelined with injuries.

BOSTON — If Lucas Luetge pitched one time with the Yankees last season, it still would've been a remarkable achievement.

The left-hander completed a six-year journey back to the big leagues last spring, ending his odyssey by securing a spot on New York's Opening Day roster.

Luetge hasn't given the Yankees a reason to take him out of the bullpen ever since, shining in 2021 and now, producing even better numbers in his sophomore season in pinstripes.

After 3.1 scoreless frames in Friday night's victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park, Luetge has a 2.70 ERA this season, permitting just nine runs to score in 29 appearances.

"I think it's just the ball falling into the glove now instead of the grass," Luetge told Inside The Pinstripes on Saturday in New York's clubhouse in Boston. "Early on, I was still getting weak contact. It was just everything hit in the right spot. Right now, they've been going to our players, which is the goal. So I think that's been the biggest difference. I haven't really changed anything up in particular. It's just things working out now."

On Friday, Luetge did more than just extinguish a rally. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the lefty saved the bullpen, providing length and keeping New York's late-inning relievers fresh for the rest of this weekend series.

"He came in and got some big outs, especially there that first time with the bases loaded," Boone said Saturday afternoon. "But then, for him to be efficient and get into a rhythm, that was a big, big thing for us last night."

Luetge walked the first batter he faced, loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth. After that, the reliever retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced, recording the save and setting a new career high with six strikeouts.

"I didn't even know as my career high," Luetge said with a grin. "I used to care about strikeouts, but right now, it's just about getting people out. I don't care how. Strikeouts are cool, they pay well, but at this point in my career, I'm just trying to get people out."

It helps that Luetge has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball at limiting hard contact this year.

The left-hander's 22.6 Hard Hit % is second among all qualifying pitchers in 2022. Only Pittsburgh's Wil Crowe (21.4%) has done a better job keeping opponents from hitting the ball hard this season. Luetge is also in the 98th percentile with an average exit velocity of 84.5 mph.

Whether he's been coming in as a lefty specialist or eating innings like he did on Friday, Luetge has been incredibly consistent, always making it tough for opposing hitters to square up the baseball.

"With the way the season goes, your role is gonna change," Luetge added. "My goal is to do the best I can with whatever my role is."

The Yankees have faced plenty of adversity in their bullpen this year, missing key relievers like Chad Green, Jonathan Loáisiga, Aroldis Chapman and more for extended periods due to injury. Luetge's ability to excel in a variety of spots—including high-leverage appearances—has been crucial for this club.

Some might say it's a coincidence, but Luetge has taken his season to another gear since growing out his mustache.

Since May 22, Luetge has pitched to a 0.90 ERA with two earned runs in 20 frames. While it's tough to pinpoint the exact date when the 'stache debuted, Luetge traced it back to around New York's series against the Twins in early June, a conscious decision to follow in Nestor Cortes' facial hair footsteps.

"Sometimes there's a point of the season where you've got change things up," Luetge said. "If it works, you keep rolling. This whole thing was because Nestor was doing so good. I was like, 'Well why the hell can't I?'"

Between Luetge, Cortes and veteran Matt Carpenter, the best team in baseball certainly has a contingent of mustached men this year. It doesn't sound like Luetge is grabbing any shaving cream soon either.

"I'm gonna keep it," he said.

