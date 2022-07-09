Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Signed RP Richard Rodríguez

BOSTON — The Yankees made another low-risk, high-reward addition to the organization's pitching staff recently, signing reliever Richard Rodríguez to a minor league deal.

"We signed him a few weeks ago," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday at Fenway Park. "He served his suspension so there's no restrictions. He's down in Tampa currently knocking some rust out and then he'll join an affiliate and get it going, try to put himself in a position to help and be in consideration at some point."

Rodríguez, 32, has pitched at the big-league level for five seasons, most recently posting a 2.94 ERA over 64 appearances last season with the Pirates and Braves (he was traded to Atlanta before last summer's deadline).

As Cashman alluded to, the right-hander was suspended for 80 games after he tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. The Braves elected not to re-sign Rodríguez after the 2021 season, so the reliever was a free agent at the time.

Asked what made the Yankees interested in signing Rodríguez, Cashman said "the more the merrier." After all, this isn't the first experienced arm they've signed on a minor league deal this year.

"Try to get as much depth as we possibly can, continue to turn it over, protect ourselves with some insurance policies," he explained. "Some of them we cash in on and hopefully they help."

Rodríguez has some potential and the numbers he's produced in recent history are definitely solid, but there's plenty of work to be done. In 2021, Rodríguez was unable to limit hard contact (91.5 mph average exit velocity) while his strikeout numbers plummeted (he struck out 16.7 percent of the batters he faced after 36.6 percent the year prior).

Could MLB banning sticky stuff have played a role in his regression? Was Rodríguez healthy down the stretch? Overall, he still got results. Signing him shows that the Yankees still see potential in his arsenal and track record.

Either way, with how New York has brought the best out of relievers over the last few years—we're talking Clay Holmes, Lucas Luetge, Wandy Peralta and Miguel Castro, just to name a few—it would be irresponsible to rule out Rodríguez finding his own with a little help from the Yankees' pitching department.

