A New Left Field Option Has Emerged For the Yankees

The Yankees can still try to trade for a Diamondbacks outfielder, even after missing on Daulton Varsho.

When Daulton Varsho was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Blue Jays last week, the list of options for the Yankees and their ongoing search for a starting left fielder got even shorter.

Varsho profiled as a tremendous fit in pinstripes, an answer to New York's uncertainty in the outfield and a versatile piece with plenty of team control.

As one door closes, however, it's possible that another has opened.

Arizona traded Varsho because of their surplus of outfielders. When reports first surfaced that the Yankees were among a slew of teams showing interest in Arizona's outfielders, that group also included Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy. Factor in top prospect Corbin Carroll, Kyle Lewis and more and this team is stacked with young talent at the position.

That's where this new option appears, a familiar face in the American League East.

Top prospect Gabriel Moreno was the centerpiece of Toronto's package in the Varsho trade, getting most of the attention. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was part of the deal as well, a veteran that can play all over the diamond on defense and put the ball in play on offense. Gurriel brings an experienced presence to a position group with very little big-league experience for Arizona, a boost if the 29-year-old can bounce back from a power outage in 2022.

That said, is Gurriel truly a good fit for Arizona? The Diamondbacks are on the rise, but they need some time to put it together and solidify a path to contention. They might make a bigger-than-expected jump in 2023, but there are no guarantees in a division with the Dodgers, Padres and Giants. Gurriel will enter free agency after the 2023 season, so in all likelihood, he won't be around by the time Arizona recognizes that potential.

Using Gurriel for his one season under contract could hinder the Diamondbacks from giving their young outfielders a sufficient amount of playing time, keeping them from developing at the big-league level. If Arizona were to flip Gurriel, the return won't be earth-shattering, but at least they'll get something back rather than watching him walk on the open market in a year.

That's where the Yankees come in.

We knew general manager Brian Cashman was going to need to be creative at this point to add a left fielder. The vast majority of the free agent market is off the table and while other pieces could be available in a trade—like Bryan Reynolds—the asking price for the best assets will be steep. Again, just look at what Toronto needed to part ways with in order to trade for Varsho.

Gurriel isn't a perfect solution for the Yankees. He isn't a left-handed hitter, he doesn't work walks, he doesn't steal bases and he isn't a good defender (minus-2 Outs Above Average in left field in 2022).

Just because Gurriel isn't a lefty doesn't mean the Yankees shouldn't give this a look, though. New York is at the point where they need to be open to anything—otherwise Aaron Hicks will be jogging out to left field before first pitch on Opening Day.

Gurriel slashed .291/.343/.400 over 121 games in 2022. He only hit five home runs (after a career-high 21 in 2021), but he underwent wrist surgery after the season, a procedure that fixed an injury that could've contributed to his dip in power. His low strikeout rate (16.8 percent) and hard-contact numbers (90.6 mph average exit velocity, 45.7 hard-hit rate) would fit for New York.