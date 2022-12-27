Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season

Matt Krook was recently added to the Yankees' 40-man roster. He could emerge as a new face in New York's bullpen in 2023.

The Yankees said goodbye to one of their only left-handed relievers last week, designating Lucas Luetge for assignment in order to make room for Tommy Kahnle on the 40-man roster.

It was a bit of a surprising move. Luetge posted a 2.71 ERA in 107 games over the last two seasons with New York, eating up innings and excelling in his role. These comments from general manager Brian Cashman and pitching coach Matt Blake add some context to the decision.

New York believes that left-hander Matt Krook can emerge as a new face within New York's pitching staff next season, specifically in the bullpen.

Krook, 28, was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster earlier this offseason, a move to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. The left-hander spent the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 4.09 ERA over 29 appearances (22 starts, 138.2 innings).

With a lack of pitching depth in the higher levels of New York's farm system—after the Yankees traded away a slew of pitching prospects at the trade deadline last summer—Krook is on a short list of arms that can make an impact in 2023.

"‘He’s got some interesting characteristics, so I would not rule it out,” Cashman told reporters after Carlos Rodón's introductory press conference. “He’s on the roster for a reason because obviously he possesses enough talent that warranted that. He’ll get a real look.”

After Luetge's departure, Wandy Peralta is the only lefty reliever left in New York's bullpen. Lefties Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton are expected to depart in free agency this winter. Certain relievers have reverse splits and excel against left-handed hitters—like Ron Marinaccio and Kahnle—but it wouldn't hurt to have another southpaw, especially someone like Krook that has the ability to provide length and make a start or two.

"Guys like Matt Krook down in AAA do a nice job with that heavy lefty split and a strong sinker,” Blake told reporters. “I think he could be in the mix for us at some point depending on where we use him as a depth starter or in the bullpen.”

If Krook can make the jump to the big leagues, it'll be a similar progression as Marinaccio. Marinaccio was added to the 40-man roster last winter and the right-hander went on to impress during spring training, earning a spot on New York's Opening Day roster. He jumped back and forth from the Bronx to Triple-A this year, but ended up as one of the most reliable relievers at manager Aaron Boone's disposal.

Krook isn't the only pitcher that can follow that trajectory to pinstripes in 2023. Randy Vasquez (New York's No. 14 prospect, per MLB.com) and Jhony Brito (No. 22 prospect) were both added to the 40-man roster in November as well. Both are 24-year-old right-handers on the rise.

Still, it's Krook's left-handedness that makes him extra appealing, barring the addition of another veteran lefty in free agency or a trade. Krook even made a lasting impression on some big-league hitters when he pitched at New York's alternate site in Double-A Somerset that existed prior to the postseason.

Matt Carpenter, who signed with the Padres in free agency a few days ago, called Krook "nasty," according to Cashman.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.