Aaron Boone Can See Tyler Wade Playing 'Significant' Role After Angels Trade

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone is pumped about the return of utility man Tyler Wade, who was acquired back from the Angels in a trade on Thursday morning.

Wade will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and doesn't currently have a spot on the 40-man roster, but Boone can see him playing a "significant" role later this season.

"Excited to get him back in the organization," Boone said Thursday afternoon. "Obviously the defensive versatility that he brings, his ability on the base paths. Not on the roster right now, but could certainly envision him [here] at some point if the need arises to playing a role for us and a significant one. So, excited to get him back with us, he's been an important part of the team these last few years."

Wade, 27, had spent the entirety of his professional career in the Yankees organization up until last fall when he was designated for assignment and eventually traded to Los Angeles.

A few weeks ago, the Angels pulled the plug, following those same steps. Wade was acquired by the Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced on Thursday.

Over 67 games with the Angels this year, Wade was hitting .218/.272/.272 with one home run, eight RBI, eight stolen bases and 22 runs scored. He had a -0.5 bWAR in that span.

New York knows exactly what they're getting with Wade, though. In fact, those numbers are very similar to his production in pinstripes. Wade slashed .212/.298/.307 over five years with New York. In 2022, he had his best year in a Yankees uniform, setting a new career-high with a .268 batting average and .354 on base percentage, leading the team in steals (17) while playing six different positions defensively over 103 contests.

If anybody gets hurt, Wade is now just one phone call away, a primary option for Boone and the coaching staff. Marwin Gonzalez is the team's current super utility player, a switch hitter that can play all over the diamond (and actually has a little pop on offense as well). Veteran Matt Carpenter has been a revelation this year as well, dusting off his outfielder's mitt to get his bat in the lineup recently.

The trade for Wade also makes you wonder if more moves could be coming before the deadline (on August 2). Was this a way to provide more depth in Triple-A because a prospect is going to be moved or promoted? Will the Yankees toy with their big-league roster, needing a versatile player to help out in the Bronx?

No matter the reasoning behind it, for the price of admission, it doesn't hurt to add a familiar face back to the organization, an asset with a unique set of skills. Only time will tell if Wade is destined to don pinstripes again, and if he'll truly impact this club's pursuit of a championship later this fall.

