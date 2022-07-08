Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Named Starters For 2022 All-Star Game

BOSTON — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will both represent the Yankees in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles later this month, starting in the outfield.

Judge was already guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup as the top vote-getter in the American League. Stanton, meanwhile, edged out Blue Jays outfielder George Springer by a narrow margin in the second phase of voting.

Mike Trout of the Angels rounds out the starting outfield for the American League. This year will be Trout's 10th All-Star Game selection. Judge will make his fourth appearance, Stanton his fifth.

Major League Baseball unveiled the starters in both leagues Friday night on ESPN during the “2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal.”

While Trout has more Midsummer Classics under his belt than any other starter this year, Judge is still making history with his fourth bid in the last five seasons. The 30-year-old is just the eighth player in team history to earn four fan elections to the All-Star Game, joining Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (9), Hall of Famer Dave Winfield (7), Alex Rodriguez (6), Hall of Famer Wade Boggs (4), Robinson Canó (4), Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson (4) and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson (4).

Entering play on Friday night, Judge leads the league with 30 home runs on the season. He's the third Yankee to eclipse the 30-homer mark before the All-Star Game—only Roger Maris (33 in 1961) and Alex Rodriguez (30 in 2007) have also accomplished that feat.

This will be Stanton's first ASG appearance in a Yankees uniform, joining Judge as the first pair of Yankees outfielders to earn fan-elected starts together since Hall of Famers Winfield and Henderson in 1988.

Those two won't be the only Yankees at the All-Star Game either. The pitchers and reserves for both squads will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. Catcher Jose Trevino came up short to Blue Jays backstop Alejandro Kirk in phase two of this year's voting, but he could make the squad as a reserve. Hurlers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and more could earn a trip to Los Angeles as well.

