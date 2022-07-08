Skip to main content

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Named Starters For 2022 All-Star Game

Judge and Stanton will join Mike Trout in the American League outfield at Dodger Stadium.

BOSTON — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will both represent the Yankees in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles later this month, starting in the outfield.

Judge was already guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup as the top vote-getter in the American League. Stanton, meanwhile, edged out Blue Jays outfielder George Springer by a narrow margin in the second phase of voting.

Mike Trout of the Angels rounds out the starting outfield for the American League. This year will be Trout's 10th All-Star Game selection. Judge will make his fourth appearance, Stanton his fifth.

Major League Baseball unveiled the starters in both leagues Friday night on ESPN during the “2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal.” 

While Trout has more Midsummer Classics under his belt than any other starter this year, Judge is still making history with his fourth bid in the last five seasons. The 30-year-old is just the eighth player in team history to earn four fan elections to the All-Star Game, joining Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (9), Hall of Famer Dave Winfield (7), Alex Rodriguez (6), Hall of Famer Wade Boggs (4), Robinson Canó (4), Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson (4) and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson (4).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Entering play on Friday night, Judge leads the league with 30 home runs on the season. He's the third Yankee to eclipse the 30-homer mark before the All-Star Game—only Roger Maris (33 in 1961) and Alex Rodriguez (30 in 2007) have also accomplished that feat.

This will be Stanton's first ASG appearance in a Yankees uniform, joining Judge as the first pair of Yankees outfielders to earn fan-elected starts together since Hall of Famers Winfield and Henderson in 1988.

Those two won't be the only Yankees at the All-Star Game either. The pitchers and reserves for both squads will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. Catcher Jose Trevino came up short to Blue Jays backstop Alejandro Kirk in phase two of this year's voting, but he could make the squad as a reserve. Hurlers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and more could earn a trip to Los Angeles as well.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeGiancarlo StantonNew York Yankees

New York Yankees LF Miguel Andujar hits single at Yankee Stadium
News

Brian Cashman in No Rush to Grant Miguel Andújar’s Trade Request

By Gary Phillips4 hours ago
Chicago Cubs closer David Robertson reacts on mound
News

Could Yankees Reunite With David Robertson at Trade Deadline?

By Pat Ragazzo12 hours ago
New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman during spring training
News

Brian Cashman: Historic Start to Season Won't Change How Yankees Approach Trade Deadline

By Max Goodman13 hours ago
New York Yankees OF Joey Gallo running bases
News

Joey Gallo 'Aware' of Possibility He Could Be Traded Before Deadline

By Max Goodman14 hours ago
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson celebrates grand slam
News

Josh Donaldson Stays Hot, Belts Grand Slam in First Yankees Game at Fenway Park

By Max Goodman20 hours ago
New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts in dugout
News

Anthony Rizzo Improving After Annual Back Spasm

By Gary PhillipsJul 7, 2022
New York Yankees CF Aaron Judge on bench with Anthony Rizzo
News

Why Aaron Judge Is Out of Starting Lineup in Series Opener Against Red Sox

By Max GoodmanJul 7, 2022
Yankees GM Brian Cashman, owner Hal Steinbrenner
News

Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman Haven’t Discussed Contract Extension Yet

By Gary PhillipsJul 7, 2022