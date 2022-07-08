Brian Cashman: Historic Start to Season Won't Change How Yankees Approach Trade Deadline

BOSTON — The Yankees might have a 14.5-game lead in the American League East, but Brian Cashman isn't treating this year's trade deadline any differently than usual.

Asked on Thursday, before a series-opening win over the Red Sox ,if his approach will deviate before next month's deadline due to the standings, New York's general manager shook his head.

"No. Ultimately, you stay connected with the 29 other clubs," Cashman said. "Me, [assistant general manager] Mike Fishman and our baseball operations staff get as much information, share as much information from our end to the opposing clubs, you receive all the information they're providing, ask about a lot of different players to find out what's real and what's not really available and then see if you match up."

That's easier said than done, but Cashman proved this time last year that he's willing to part ways with some highly-touted pieces within the organization to make the big-league roster better. The Joey Gallo trade hasn't exactly panned out (four prospects were sent to Texas in that trade), but the additions of first baseman Anthony Rizzo (a deal for two highly-ranked prospects) and right-hander Clay Holmes (another two-prospect exchange) have aged magnificently.

This time around, New York isn't dealing with incessant inconsistencies and overwhelming injuries. Close to their entire roster has been firing on all cylinders. There's always room for improvement, though. Why not get even better, making sure this team doesn't fold as soon as the regular season comes to an end and the playoffs begin.

"We certainly like our record and where we're sitting, but that doesn't guarantee anything as we move forward," Cashman added. "Hal Steinbrenner wants to win. We want to win. Our fans want us to win. So we've just got to find a way if we can improve those chances. put ourselves in the best position possible and then hopefully everybody that's here stays healthy the whole way and performs at the biggest times when it counts."

If Cashman does elect to bolster this roster with proven talent ahead of the deadline (on August 2), it makes sense for New York to target a corner outfielder and a pitcher or two, looking at both relievers and starters.

Yankees Scout: New York Should Trade Top Prospect For Andrew Benintendi

Gallo has struggled and other than a few stretches this season (like the last few games), Aaron Hicks has failed to produce consistently. New York's bullpen has been hit with some key injuries, so veteran arms that have experience in high leverage can't hurt—the starting staff could use a reinforcement as well.

"That's what our staff is hard working at, trying to constantly assess, if there's any opportunities both from within or outside imports that potentially would impact us in a positive way," Cashman explained. "We have until the beginning of August to do so. I've had many conversations with my opposing general managers and we'll see if it takes us anywhere, but we're certainly really happy with the team and where they're at and how they're going about their business. We also know there's always unfinished business if there's opportunities to add, improve, give Aaron Boone and his staff a better chance to compete."

