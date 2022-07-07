Aaron Judge Blasts Grand Slam For 30th Home Run of Season

Aaron Judge's 30th home run of the season was grand.

The Yankees slugger decimated a grand slam in the eighth inning against the Pirates on Wednesday night, a no-doubter to left field off ex-Yankees reliever Manny Bañuelos.

Judge's majestic blast soared 419 feet, leaving his bat at 114.7 mph.

Here's another look at the effortless swing from Judge, who leads the league in homers. Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber is second with 27 on the season.

Leading up to Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, Judge was struggling. The outfielder was hitting .128/.227/.308 over his last 11 games, going 5-for-38 with two homers in that span. He didn't mess around against the Pirates, though. Judge broke through with a 3-for-4 night, his fifth game this year with at least three hits.

Even after that rough patch, Judge is batting .287/.366/.627 this season with 65 runs scored and 64 RBI, leading the way in the American League Most Valuable Player race at the midway point of the season.

Judge made some history with his 30th homer of the year as well, making this his third season with 30-plus home runs in his Yankees career.

The 30-year-old is now the first player in Yankees history with two 30-home run seasons before the All-Star break, according to YES Network. Judge had 30 long balls before the All-Star Game in 2017, finishing that memorable season with 52 big flies.

