Wrist, Not Ankle, Sidelines Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres is out of the Yankees’ lineup on Monday after hurting his right ankle on Sunday, but it’s a different injury that has the second baseman sidelined.

Instead, Torres will miss a couple of days with right wrist inflammation, a nagging issue for the 25-year-old. Torres received a cortisone shot for the wrist following an MRI, per Aaron Boone.

“Gleyber's ankle is doing well. He rolled it a little bit, but not such a big deal,” the manager said Monday. “But he did have an MRI on his wrist that's kind of just been bugging him a little bit lately. Came back structurally good, had a little inflammation in there, so he actually got a cortisone shot today. That'll probably knock him out for today and tomorrow, swinging-the-bat-wise anyway. But he's fine.”

Torres rolled his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Astros, falling down as a runner in an attempt to get back to third base on a throw from the catcher. Torres, who exited the game, was down in pain for a bit but ultimately walked off with New York’s training staff by his side.

The wrist, meanwhile, has been irritating him for a few weeks, though not enough to warrant a stint on the injured list. Boone doesn’t foresee that changing at this time.

“I think he had it taped up a couple of weeks ago, so just been kind of lingering,” the skipper continued. “Nothing that's kept him out of the lineup, obviously. But I think him rolling the ankle last night, it's like, ‘Alright, let's get an image [of the wrist] and see if we can knock this out.’ I don't expect it to be anything that lingers too much.”

Despite the aches and pains, Torres is enjoying a bounce-back season. After two difficult years at shortstop, he’s back at his most comfortable position and hitting .250/.302/.487 with 13 homers and 32 RBI. Torres totaled just 12 homers between 2020 and 2021.

With Torres and SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (bruised finger) out of Monday’s lineup, DJ LeMahieu is playing second and Marwin Gonzalez is playing short against Oakland.

