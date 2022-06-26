Skip to main content

Aaron Boone Provides Update on Gleyber Torres' Ankle Injury

Torres was 90 feet away from scoring the winning run when he went down with an injury, resulting in the end of the ninth inning.

NEW YORK — Just when it looked like Gleyber Torres was destined to scamper home, clinching a walk-off win for the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, the second baseman got picked off, injuring his ankle at third base.

Torres was taking an aggressive lead when Aaron Hicks struck out for the second out of the inning. As the 25-year-old turned to make his way back to the third-base bag, he twisted his right ankle, crumpling to the dirt. 

Astros catcher Jason Castro had all the time in the world to make an accurate throw to third where Alex Bregman tagged Torres out to end the frame, sending the game to extra innings.

The Yankees and their fans quickly transitioned from frustration and confusion to concern as Torres remained on the ground. Manager Aaron Boone and a member of New York's training staff quickly jogged over to tend to Torres. 

Eventually, he was able to slowly walk off the field. He was replaced at second base by Marwin Gonzalez on defense to start the 10th inning.

After the game, a 6-3 win in 10 innings on an Aaron Judge walk-off home run, Boone provided an encouraging update about Torres' status.

"Mild ankle sprain," Boone said. "I think we dodged a bullet there. Caught his spike and kind of rolled it there at third. I'm hoping it scared him more than anything. So we'll see what we have overnight and tomorrow, but I don't expect it to be serious."

Moments before Torres' injury, he made a daring play on the bases to get into scoring position. After walking with one out, Torres stole second, advancing to third on an errant throw from Castro. 

New York can only hope that this sprain doesn't result in a stint on the injured list because Torres has been a valuable piece for this team in 2022. Entering play on Sunday, Torres was hitting .253/.303/.493 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI and 2.5 fWAR.

He's contributed defensively this season as well. Torres is up to plus-7 defensive runs saved, committing just three errors all year long. Only Boston's Trevor Story has a higher DRS (8) among second baseman.

