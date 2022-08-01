Skip to main content

Yankees Shrug Off Frankie Montas’ Recent Shoulder Issue

Montas experienced shoulder inflammation earlier this month while still a member of the A’s.

The Yankees significantly upgraded their rotation on Monday, acquiring Frankie Montas from the Athletics.

New York also added reliever Lou Trivino in exchange for JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and Connor Bowman. Montas, a 29-year-old righty under team control through next season, was considered the best starter on the trade block after the Reds dealt Luis Castillo to Seattle.

“He's got the full arsenal and the weapons and the stuff that you look for at the top of the rotation,” Aaron Boone told reporters following the trade. “He's gone out and proven through the last couple of years that he is that kind of caliber pitcher.”

The only potential “hiccup” – as Boone called it – with Montas is his shoulder, which experienced inflammation earlier this month. Montas had to depart his July 3 start after just one inning and 13 pitches. But he returned on July 21 and made another start on July 26.

Getting those two starts in before the deadline were crucial, as it’s been long assumed that the Athletics would move Montas before the deadline. With a few recent starts under Montas’ belt, the Yankees weren’t too worried about his shoulder.

“I know the first few times back out, he's building up his pitch count,” Boone said. “I think we're comfortable with where he's at shoulder-wise. [We] know he's going to be a big addition.”

Montas tossed 53 pitches over three innings in the July 21 outing. He went five frames on July 26, picking up a win over the Astros while throwing 78 pitches and allowing two earned runs.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Prior to the shoulder issue, Montas exceeded 100 pitches in a game seven times this season. He may need some more time before he approaches such a pitch count again, but the Dominican native is more than capable of going deep into games.

Aside from being briefly sidelined, Montas is enjoying a stellar 2022 campaign. He made 19 starts for Oakland, recording a 3.18 ERA over 104.2 innings. He struck out 25.8 percent of batters faced while walking 6.6 percent.

If Montas can maintain similar numbers in the Bronx – and stay healthy – the Yankees will have landed one of the deadline’s top talents.

“He’s got a little bit of a bulldog presence, I’ve felt like, out on the mound,” Boone said. “Hearing that’s the kind of makeup he has, I think he’ll look forward to pitching here, pitching in this stadium, and just being a big part of this group.”

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Frankie MontasNew York Yankees

New York Yankees SP Luis Severino throws pitch at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees Move Luis Severino, Miguel Castro to 60-Day Injured List; What it Means

By Max Goodman58 minutes ago
Oakland Athletics SP Frankie Montas pitching
News

Yankees Acquire Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino From Athletics

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
Los Angeles Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani reacts to out
News

MLB Insider: Yankees Made 'Serious' Trade Offer For Shohei Ohtani

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
Chicago Cubs reliever Scott Effross pitching
News

Yankees Acquire Reliever Scott Effross From Cubs

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
New York Yankees OF Joey Gallo smiles pregame
News

Report: Yankees Have Talked With These Teams About Joey Gallo Trade

By Max GoodmanJul 31, 2022 3:29 PM EDT
New York Yankees RP Clarke Schmidt celebrates save
News

These Former Prospects Are Stepping Up in Yankees' Bullpen at Perfect Time

By Max GoodmanJul 31, 2022 7:21 AM EDT
Oakland Athletics SP Frankie Montas pitching
News

Yankees Should Pivot to These Starting Pitchers After Missing on Luis Castillo

By Max GoodmanJul 30, 2022 6:41 PM EDT
Los Angeles Angels SP Noah Syndergaard at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees Trade Rumors: New York Showing Interest in Noah Syndergaard

By Max GoodmanJul 30, 2022 8:12 AM EDT