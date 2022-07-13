Skip to main content

Yankees, Greg Bird Part Ways Again

The minor league first baseman was released on Wednesday.

Greg Bird’s second stint with the Yankees has come to an end.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, New York’s Triple-A affiliate, announced the first baseman’s release on Wednesday. Bird has spent the entire season with the RailRiders up to this point, struggling in his return to the Yankees’ organization after signing a minor league deal in early April.

Bird appeared in 59 games, hitting .218/.325/.354 with six home runs and 22 RBI.

The 29-year-old was originally drafted by the Yankees in the fifth round in 2011. Bird played parts of four big league seasons in the Bronx from 2015-2019. Originally considered a key member of the Baby Bomber core, persistent injuries limited Bird to just 186 games over that span. New York designated him for assignment on Nov. 20, 2019, and he became a free agent seven days later.

Bird’s biggest moment in pinstripes came during the 2017 ALDS, when he homered off Cleveland reliever Andrew Miller to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning of Game 3. Bird hit three longballs that October.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bird has not played in the majors since 2019. He spent time with the Rangers, Phillies, Rockies and Blue Jays in between his time with the Yankees. Bird hit well for Colorado’s Triple-A squad last season, slashing .267/.362/.532 with 27 homers and 91 RBI, but he was unable to replicate that production with the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre also released catcher David Freitas on Wednesday. He was slashing .239/.310/.345.

Freitas, 33, has 59 games of major league experience. But with Ben Rortvedt rehabbing and Josh Breaux’s recent promotion, the veteran became the odd man out behind the plate.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Greg BirdNew York Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo rounds bases
News

Which Teams Could Trade For Joey Gallo?

By Max Goodman3 hours ago
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes out closer Clay Holmes
News

Yankees' Collapse Against Lowly Reds Was Historic

By Max Goodman10 hours ago
New York Yankees OF Aaron Hicks leaves game with injury
News

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Leaves Game After Hitting Foul Ball Off Shin

By Max Goodman19 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds SP Luis Castillo pitching
News

MLB Insider: Reds Want These Yankees Top Prospects for Luis Castillo

By Pat RagazzoJul 12, 2022
New York Yankees SP Gerrit Cole reacts to home run
News

Why Gerrit Cole Is Unlikely to Pitch in All-Star Game

By Gary PhillipsJul 12, 2022
Kansas City Royals CF Michael A. Taylor catches fly ball
News

Yankees Trade Rumors: New York Interested in This Gold Glove Outfielder

By Max GoodmanJul 11, 2022
Kansas City Royals OF Andrew Benintendi hits double
News

MLB Insider Reveals What Royals Want From Yankees in Andrew Benintendi Trade Talks

By Max GoodmanJul 11, 2022
New York Yankees RP Domingo Germán pitching
News

Yankees' Domingo Germán Feels 'Ready' to Return From Injured List

By Max GoodmanJul 11, 2022