MLB Insider: Reds Want These Yankees Top Prospects for Luis Castillo

If the Yankees want Luis Castillo from the Reds, it'll cost them one of their best prospects.

The Yankees’ starting rotation holds the third-best ERA in baseball with a 3.23 mark as a unit entering play on July 12.

But they could always look to add to this group, and it sounds like they intend to do so ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

One name, who’s the best option available on the market, is the ace for the rebuilding Cincinnati Reds, Luis Castillo.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees like Castillo, as do many teams. However, the Reds are asking general manager Brian Cashman and staff for one of their top two shortstop prospects, Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza.

This all but demolishes the possibility between the two sides striking a deal. This ask was a non-starter in the offseason when the Yankees were trying to trade for first baseman Matt Olson, too.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are another team interested in Castillo, who they have been high on for a while and is their number one choice on the starting pitching market. The competition alone will likely allow the Reds to take their pick of the best prospect package around the league, which also decreases the Yankees’ odds given their unwillingness to trade Volpe or Peraza.

But as Heyman explained, the Yankees will still attempt to land a depth starter, as well as bullpen help.

As strong as the Yankees’ rotation has been, Jameson Taillon has hit a massive rut, posting a 6.81 ERA in his last seven starts. New York could look to acquire Castillo’s Reds teammate, fellow starter Tyler Mahle, instead. But with a thinner starting pitching market, Cincinnati will probably be seeking an overpay for this right hander as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Yankees will be able to trade for another starter, it will all depend on the cost acquisition. It’s also not their biggest priority, as opposed to outfield help, and a bullpen arm. On the bright side, New York’s rotation is deep and talented. But in the very least, Cashman and the baseball operations group are still looking around to see if they can add in an already rich area.

