Another Yankees Reliever Is Battling an Injury

NEW YORK — You can add another name to the long list of Yankees pitchers that are either banged up or the injured list here in early September.

Right-hander Lou Trivino wasn't used on Wednesday during a doubleheader against the Twins, never warming up in the bullpen across 22 innings of baseball.

After Game 2, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked if he had Trivino available.

The skipper disclosed that the recently-acquired reliever was out on Wednesday, dealing with "some back stuff," discomfort that popped up in the morning prior to the doubleheader.

"This is something that he's kind of had, tends to get once or twice a year," Boone said. "Just kind of a little spasm thing that he kind of had when he came in today."

Trivino spoke about his back spasms the next day at his locker in the Yankees' clubhouse, assuring that this issue is usually resolved after two or three days of rest.

"It's something that I have once a year," he said. "It's annoying but it is what it is."

Trivino last pitched during New York's weekend series in Tampa Bay, coming in from the bullpen in back-to-back games. He has a spectacular 0.68 ERA in 15 games (13.1 innings) since coming over to the Bronx from the Oakland Athletics (in the Frankie Montas trade).

Boone added on Wednesday night that he's hopeful Trivino will be available for Thursday's series finale against Minnesota. Trivino was unsure on Thursday afternoon if he'd be available to pitch, saying rest is truly the best way to get rid of this issue.

"Luckily the bullpen isn't too taxed," Trivino said with a wry smile.

Trivino, of course, was making light of the situation in New York's 'pen, a part of the pitching staff that's been stretched extremely thin with injuries and Wednesday's doubleheader.

Aroldis Chapman, Scott Effross, Miguel Castro, Albert Abreu, Zack Britton and more are already on the IL. In the rotation, Nestor Cortes will make his return from a strained groin on Thursday night. Luis Severino remains on the 60-day injured list, working back in rehab assignments from a lat strain.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.