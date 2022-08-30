Chi Chi González Signs With Yankees, His Fourth Team This Year

The Yankees have added yet another veteran pitcher.

Chi Chi González has signed a minor league deal with the club, according to the team's transaction page. The move comes after the Yankees recently brought in Anthony Banda and reunited with Chasen Shreve on a minor league deal.

González, a right-hander, has already spent time with three other teams this season. The 30-year-old began the year with the Twins before moving on to the Brewers. Both organizations designated him for assignment. González most recently triggered an opt-out clause in a minor league contract he signed with the Tigers.

González appeared in six major league games this season for Minnesota and Milwaukee. He allowed 14 earned runs and five home runs in 18.1 innings, giving him a 6.87 ERA. He’s only been marginally better in the minors, recording a 4.19 mark over 58 frames.

A Florida native, González has never had much success in the majors. He began his career in Texas by recording a 3.90 ERA over 14 games in 2015, but that number ballooned to 8.71 in 2016. González didn’t throw his next big league pitch until 2019 with the Rockies. He pitched in 44 games for Colorado from 2019-2021 while tallying a 6.10 ERA.

González has 5.72 ERA over 280 career MLB innings.

Nothing about his résumé suggests González will make a huge impact on the Yankees, but they could use an experienced pitcher at the minor league level. González is capable of starting and relieving, and New York’s depth has taken a hit in both departments lately.

Still, the Yankees would likely have to lose a few more arms before González suits up in pinstripes.

