Aaron Judge: Latest Home Run Milestone Is 'Just Another Number'

ANAHEIM — One hour after belting his 50th home run of the season, etching his name into baseball's history books, Aaron Judge found himself cornered.

The slugger stood tall at the center of a congested scrum in front of his locker in the visitor's clubhouse at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, flanked on both sides by layers of reporters and camera operators.

Similar to his positioning in the corner of New York's locker room, Judge had no way to escape a barrage of questions surrounding his own personal achievement.

All season long, as the outfielder has maintained his historic home run pace, Judge has been peppered with inquiries about his numbers and the records he's on pace to break. All season long, Judge has shifted the focus away from his own unprecedented production to the overall performance of his team.

Monday night was no different. Even after reaching the 50-homer mark for the second time in his career—becoming just the 10th player in baseball history to accomplish such a feat—Judge couldn't shake the fact that his club came up short between the lines, dropping their third game in a row.

"I'll be thinking about a 4-3 loss," Judge said when asked what his 50th home run ball will remind him of down the road. "That's what I'll be thinking about. I wish it could have been a little sweeter with a victory."

Over the weekend in Oakland, when Judge hit his 49th long ball of the year, the 30-year-old said that being one homer away from 50 meant "nothing," adding that it was just another number.

He doubled down with that same phrase again on Monday night.

"Just another number. Wish we could have came away with the win," he said.

That's just the way Judge operates. Some players would soak up the national attention, relishing the moment when swinging their way into exclusive clubs with Hall of Famers and all-time greats. Judge has routinely praised those around him instead, commending his teammates.

When asked what he attributes his success in 2022 to—the best season of his career and a product of years of hard work and dedication—Judge lauded those around him.

"We've got a good group of guys in here that continue to show up every single day, putting the work in and I'm just trying to do my part and be a part of this team and do anything I can do to put ourselves in a good position going into the postseason," he said. "When you're showing up to work every single day, with the plan and mission to go out here and win the game, you don't get caught up in individual numbers, good or bad."

Judge might prefer to table conversations about his home run figures until after the season, but his teammates and coaches are more than willing to give some insight into just how impressive his performance has been.

"Just to see it all year long, how consistent he's been and the work he puts in and how he shows up in the clubhouse every day, it's pretty incredible," Yankees reliever Clay Holmes said after Monday's loss. "He's a special player and I'm happy he's on our side."

"It's hard to wrap your mind around it, just how incredible a season he's had to this point," manager Aaron Boone added. "The one time they pitch to him tonight, he hits it off the rocks. It's really special what he's doing."

If what Judge has accomplished to this point is impressive, buckle up for an intriguing, must-see month of September.

New York has been reeling in recent weeks, watching their lead in the division dwindle down to just seven games. The offense has often looked lifeless, a shell of the high-octane unit that exploded during a dominant first half. And yet, Judge has continued to hit the ball out of the ballpark, inching closer to Roger Maris' single-season record of 61 homers in the American League, set in 1961.

In other words, as the Yankees work through this extended second-half slump, more nights like Monday in Anaheim are on the horizon. No matter the result and who is shaking hands after the final out, Judge's performance will be a top story.

That may be the case for fans and pundits, but it's abundantly clear what Judge is focused on. After all, coming from a slugger that's been through this process before, the true reflection from a season like this doesn't come until the offseason when you take a step back from it all and appreciate everything you've accomplished.

"I think you kind of sit back and study your year and understand the things you could have done better, the days that you did great," Giancarlo Stanton said. "Embrace them both and create your plan for the next few months. I think that [reflection] comes a little later."

So the baseball world will have to wait a little longer to hear what this season truly means to Judge, what it's like for him to be in the same category with the likes of Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and more.

Until then, No. 28 means much more than No. 62.

"It's great but I'm kind of upset about the loss," Judge said. "It was a close game that we could have won, we had a couple opportunities but we'll talk about how it feels once the season is over."

