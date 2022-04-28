Aaron Boone Can See Michael King Starting If Needed

The Yankees’ rotation is full, but King looks like an excellent insurance policy if a starter goes down.

Michael King didn’t have his best stuff early on Wednesday night, a frigid evening in the Bronx.

He quickly realized that his velocity was down, that he probably needed to spend more time warming up in between the innings that followed. Not every reliever gets to make that adjustment. Not all last more than one frame.

King, however, has been a multi-inning weapon for the Yankees. That was the case Wednesday night, when he threw 2.1 scoreless innings against the Orioles despite the chilly start. He regained his velo as the night went on and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over 34 pitches in the Yankees’ 5-2 win.

King has made six appearances this season. All but one of them have lasted at least two innings, and he’s thrown 34 pitches or more four times. The righty’s most impressive outing so far came against Cleveland on April 22, when King fanned eight Guardians over three scoreless innings.

He owns a 0.69 ERA with 20 strikeouts, three walks and 10 hits over 13 innings overall.

King’s recent run – and confidence – had Aaron Boone singing the 26-year-old’s praises this week. The manager thinks the sky is the limit for King, who recorded a 3.55 ERA over 22 appearances last season, when he also mostly served as a multi-frame reliever.

"I think Michael has the ability to do probably anything,” Boone said. “He definitely has the mix to be a starter. He’s developed that. One of the big strides, for me, that he’s made is the arsenal he now has to get lefties as well.”

Boone’s line about King’s starting capabilities is one to keep in mind.

New York has kept King, a starter throughout his minor league career, relatively stretched out by relieving standards. Doing so allows him to stay in games for more innings and pitches than most of his bullpen peers can handle. However, King’s prolonged outings also limit how frequently Boone can use a pitcher who is shoving right now.

New York, meanwhile, currently has a full rotation with Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes. Even if the Yankees wanted to put King in the rotation, there’s no room for him right now.

It’s a good problem to have. King has experience starting, and he’s certainly shown the stuff to be an effective one if called up. Should one of New York’s starters go down for extended stretch, it sounds like Boone already knows who his insurance policy will be.

In the meantime, King can keep thriving in relief.

“That could definitely be out there for him, to be a starter,” Boone said. “Obviously, with our situation right now, he’s filling a pretty valuable role.”

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.