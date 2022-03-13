Aaron Boone Not Ruling Out Brett Gardner’s Return

The Yankees manager last spoke to the outfielder prior to the lockout.

The Yankees have more pressing needs right now, but a Brett Gardner return is still on the table.

Aaron Boone didn’t rule out re-signing the free agent outfielder on Sunday. The manager did, however, suggest that New York has other issues to address first. Boone added that he last spoke with Gardner before the lockout started.

This would be Gardner’s 15th major league season. The Yankees are the only team he has ever played for after they drafted him in the third round in 2005. Gardner declined his $2.3 million player option in November, while the Yankees chose a $1.15 million buyout over a $7.15 million club option. The decisions were expected.

Now 38, Gardner is not the speedster he once was. However, he would still bring some quickness to New York’s roster. The Yankees could also use a defensively sound outfielder, especially since the injury-prone Aaron Hicks is the current starter in center.

While Gardner slashed a mere .222/.327/.362 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI in 140 games last season, he picked things up in the second half. He hit .261/.351/.441 with six homers and 22 RBI over the final two months of the season.

Gardner has repeatedly said that he would like to be back with the Yankees in 2022, but the New York Post’s Joel Sherman recently reported that the lefty swinger is open to playing for other teams.

The lockout has altered normal timelines this offseason, but Gardner’s last two contracts with the Yankees were signed in January (2020) and mid-February (2021). Yet, there was always an expectation that he would return once New York addressed other needs.

This time, there is a little more uncertainty after 14 years in the Bronx.

