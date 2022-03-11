Skip to main content
Player(s)
Miguel Andujar
Team(s)
New York Yankees

Yankees’ Miguel Andújar Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint in D.R.

The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristóbal.

Miguel Andújar was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Andújar is out of danger after the incident occurred at his farm in San Cristóbal, according to ESPN Deportes' Juan Arturo Recio. Two assailants fired three shots, with one of them hitting a relative of Andujar’s. The relative is believed to be in stable condition.

Andújar was not shot, but he was beaten. However, Newsday’s Erik Boland reported that the Yankees IF/OF is expected to arrive in Tampa for spring training on Saturday.

The gunmen stole a $7,000 gold chain and an SUV belonging to Andújar’s father, per Listín Diario. The vehicle was later abandoned. Dominican Republic National Police are investigating the matter and are looking into at least 10 suspects. Andújar shared security camera footage with police.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With the investigation ongoing, Andújar will arrive in Tampa hoping to compete for a spot on New York’s big league roster. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, losing to Angels star Shohei Ohtani. But Andújar has seen little MLB action since due to injuries, defensive deficiencies and crowded rosters.

The 27-year-old has appeared in just 78 games with the Yankees since slashing .297/.328/.527 with 27 homers and 92 RBI in 2018.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Miguel AndujarNew York Yankees

New York Mets OF Michael Conforto walks off field
News

Report: Yankees Had Pre-Lockout Interest in Michael Conforto

By Gary Phillips23 hours ago
Atlanta Braves 1B Freddie Freeman draws walk
News

Yankees Rumors: Freddie Freeman 'Still on the Table' For New York as Free Agency Resumes

By Max GoodmanMar 10, 2022
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton strikeout
News

Lockout Could Delay Several Yankees Milestones

By Gary PhillipsMar 10, 2022
Chicago White Sox SP Carlos Rodón pitching
News

MLB Insider: Yankees Requested Medicals For These 3 Free Agents Before Lockout

By Pat RagazzoMar 10, 2022
Yankees SS Gleyber Torres fielding
News

What Yankees’ Gleyber Torres Wants In New Double-Play Partner

By Pat RagazzoMar 9, 2022
Yankees SP Luis Gil
News

Lockout Leaves Yankees’ 40-Man Roster Prospects in Limbo

By Gary PhillipsMar 4, 2022
Los Angeles Dodgers SP Max Scherzer pitching
News

Max Scherzer Uses Yankees to Make Point About CBT

By Gary PhillipsMar 2, 2022
Derek Jeter Hall of Fame
News

Could Derek Jeter Reunite With the Yankees?

By Pat RagazzoMar 1, 2022