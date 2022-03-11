Yankees’ Miguel Andújar Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint in D.R.

Miguel Andújar was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Andújar is out of danger after the incident occurred at his farm in San Cristóbal, according to ESPN Deportes' Juan Arturo Recio. Two assailants fired three shots, with one of them hitting a relative of Andujar’s. The relative is believed to be in stable condition.

Andújar was not shot, but he was beaten. However, Newsday’s Erik Boland reported that the Yankees IF/OF is expected to arrive in Tampa for spring training on Saturday.

The gunmen stole a $7,000 gold chain and an SUV belonging to Andújar’s father, per Listín Diario. The vehicle was later abandoned. Dominican Republic National Police are investigating the matter and are looking into at least 10 suspects. Andújar shared security camera footage with police.

With the investigation ongoing, Andújar will arrive in Tampa hoping to compete for a spot on New York’s big league roster. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, losing to Angels star Shohei Ohtani. But Andújar has seen little MLB action since due to injuries, defensive deficiencies and crowded rosters.

The 27-year-old has appeared in just 78 games with the Yankees since slashing .297/.328/.527 with 27 homers and 92 RBI in 2018.

