Aaron Boone Thrilled For Angels Interim Manager Phil Nevin

Nevin became the Halos' skipper on Tuesday after Joe Maddon was fired. Nevin previously coaches with Boone on the Yankees.

The Angels' decision to fire Joe Maddon on Tuesday simultaneously presented a former Yankees coach with a new opportunity.

Phil Nevin was named the Halos' interim skipper, giving him his first big league managerial job. Nevin is in his first season coaching the Angels, having come aboard as their third base coach over this winter. Nevin held the same position on Aaron Boone's Yankees staff from 2018-2021. New York did not renew his contract after last season.

Boone said that letting Nevin, among others, go over the offseason was "difficult," but the two grew up together and were close. Nevin called Boone with the news of his promotion on Tuesday. The Yankees manager said finding out was "emotional."

"I think he'll do great," Boone said of Nevin hours after the Angels dismissed Maddon. "I think he's such a great baseball guy. He certainly paid his dues. He's been probably close to landing a job a few times where he's probably been that runner up. But he's poured a lot into this game and I'm happy for him to get an opportunity."

Boone added that he plans on watching the backend of Nevin's managerial debut from his hotel room following the Yankees' Tuesday night game against the Twins. The Angels are hosting the Red Sox at home on the West Coast at 9:39 p.m., while New York's game in Minnesota started at 7:40 p.m.

As Boone alluded to, Nevin has built up his resume over the years. He got his first MLB coaching job with the Giants in 2017. He also has experience managing in the Tigers and Diamondbacks' minor league systems, as well as Indy ball.

Now, Nevin is the first No. 1 overall pick in baseball history to be named an MLB manager. Drafted by Houston in 1992 — the same year the Yankees took Derek Jeter sixth overall — Nevin enjoyed a 12-year big league career with the Astros, Tigers, Angels, Padres, Rangers, Cubs and Twins from 1995-2006.

Nevin was not the only ex-Yankees coach to become a first-time manager recently. Longtime Yankees staffer Rob Thomson was named the Phillies' interim skipper last week after Philadelphia fired Joe Girardi.

Girardi, of course, managed the Yankees from 2008-2017. He won the World Series with New York in 2009, in addition to three championships with the club as a player.

