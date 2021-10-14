    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Coaches Marcus Thames, Phil Nevin, P.J. Pilittere Won’t Return to Yankees

    The team informed the trio that their contracts will not be renewed.
    Author:

    Marcus Thames, Phil Nevin and P.J. Pilittere will not return to the Yankees’ coaching staff. The team informed the trio that their contracts will not be renewed for the 2022 season, according to The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler.

    Thames, who played for the Yankees during his 10-year career, has been New York’s lead hitting coach since 2017 and has held several other hitting coach positions throughout the organization since 2013. He first joined the big-league staff as an assistant hitting coach before the 2016 season.

    Pilittere, the assistant hitting coach, has been with the Yankees since they drafted him in 2004.

    The Yankees’ decision not to renew Thames and Pilittere does not come as a surprise. Players have spoken highly of Thames in the past, but New York’s offense suffered through too many lulls in 2021. Among the stats in which the Yankees ranked among the bottom of the league: RBI, K%, BABIP, average and average with runners in scoring position. They were middle of the pack in plate appearances, runs, slugging and fWAR, and they led the American League by grounding into 154 double plays.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    The Yankees finished first in BB%, eighth in home runs, ninth in on-base percentage and wRC+, 12th in wOBA, and 13th in OPS.

    Nevin, meanwhile, has been the Yankees’ third base coach since longtime friend Aaron Boone took over the team in 2018. His sends at the hot corner have often been questioned; such an occurrence took place in the 2021 American League Wild Card game after Nevin waved Aaron Judge home. The outfielder ended up being out by several feet, and the costly decision killed New York’s chances of a rally in the eventual loss.

    There could be more changes for New York’s staff in the coming days and weeks. There is still no official word on Boone, whose contract expires following the World Series. There have been reports that the Yankees are leaning toward keeping the manager, though.

    Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson
    News

    Trade Proposal: Yankees Send Three Players to Oakland For Matt Olson

    3 minutes ago
    Yankees coaches Marcus Thames, Phil Nevin
    News

    Coaches Marcus Thames, Phil Nevin, P.J. Pilittere Won’t Return to Yankees

    2 hours ago
    Reds legend Pete Rose, Yankees OF Joey Gallo
    News

    Pete Rose Ruthlessly Roasts Joey Gallo in Postseason Tirade

    20 hours ago
    White Sox RP Craig Kimbrel pitching
    News

    Should The Yankees Trade For Craig Kimbrel?

    22 hours ago
    Yankees Anthony Rizzo, Corey Kluber
    News

    A Look at the Yankees’ Impending Free Agents

    Oct 13, 2021
    Yankees OF Clint Frazier strikes out
    News

    Yankees' Clint Frazier Plans To Address 'Inaccurate' Reports on His Injury

    Oct 13, 2021
    Yankees manager Aaron Boone on the phone
    News

    Report: Yankees Leaning Towards Keeping Manager Aaron Boone

    Oct 12, 2021
    Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks up
    News

    Report: Aaron Boone Could Emerge As Candidate For Padres Manager Job

    Oct 11, 2021