Yankees' Aaron Boone Explains Why He Wants Anthony Rizzo Back Next Season

Anthony Rizzo hasn't opted out of his current contract with the Yankees yet, but if he does, Aaron Boone "absolutely" wants the first baseman back in pinstripes.

New York's manager made it clear this week that he hopes Rizzo is back in 2023, explaining that the veteran has made positive contributions to the Yankees both between the lines and in the clubhouse behind closed doors since he was acquired at the trade deadline last year.

"He's been everything we could have hoped for," Boone said during an interview on The Michael Kay Show on Thursday. "He's been an amazing person in our clubhouse. An amazing teammate, an amazing leader, very productive on the field. I think very much cut out to play for our team, for the Yankees. I think he handles all that goes with playing here as one of the premium players and leaders so well. So yeah, I would love to have him back, of course."

Rizzo tied his career-high with 32 home runs in 2022, slashing .224/.338/.480 over 130 games. He was nominated for a Gold Glove Award (anecdotally helping out his teammates with his defense at first base despite a dip in his metrics), producing 2.4 fWAR during the regular season.

While the rest of the Yankees' offense struggled mightily in October, Rizzo was consistent, capitalizing on run-scoring opportunities. The left-handed slugger hit .276 (8-for-29) with two home runs, eight RBI and a .984 OPS in nine playoff games.

Rizzo could opt out and try to sign a longer deal in free agency this winter. He's 33 and missed time with a persistent issue in his back this season, something that might get worse as he gets older. His player option with the Yankees in 2023 is worth $16 million.

After the Yankees were swept in the American League Championship Series by the Astros, Rizzo declined to speak about his future, saying he'll consider his options, speaking with his agent and family over the next several weeks.

