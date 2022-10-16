Skip to main content

Aaron Judge Breaks Out of ALDS Slump With Game-Tying Home Run

With one swing, Aaron Judge has turned his ALDS around.
CLEVELAND — After beginning the American League Division Series with eight strikeouts in nine hitless at-bats, Aaron Judge got back to doing what he does best.

The Yankees right fielder blasted a 449-foot, two-run home run to left-center field off Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie with two outs in the top of the third inning in Game 3 on Saturday night, new life for New York after an early deficit.

Judge went 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts in the first two games of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium. On Friday, the slugger heard boos from the home crowd as he trudged back to the first-base dugout following his fourth strikeout of the game.

Those struggles continued in the first inning at Progessive Field. Judge swung through a full-count slider from McKenzie in the first inning, sparking a huge roar from Guardians fans. 

When he stepped up to the plate for his second at-bat of the game two innings later, New York was already down 2-0. Starter Luis Severino was on the ropes, barely getting through two frames with two runs allowed. The damage could've been much worse.

With rookie Oswaldo Cabrera on third after his one-out double, advancing on a fly ball from Gleyber Torres, Judge had a chance to tie the game with one swing. McKenzie left a fastball right over the heart of the plate with the count at 2-1 and Judge devoured the mistake, annihilating a 113.7-mph missile over the wall in left-center field.

The home run from Judge is the 12th of his postseason career. It's the 63rd home run he's hit in 2022. Judge set the new single-season record in the American League with 62 long balls during the regular season.

