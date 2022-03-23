Yankees Arbitration Tracker: Aaron Judge Does Not Settle With New York

The Yankees entered Tuesday with 12 arbitration-eligible players. Who settled and for how much?

With MLB’s lockout shaking up baseball’s usual schedule, Tuesday was the delayed deadline for teams and players to submit figures for arbitration.

The Yankees entered the day with a whopping 12 arbitration-eligible players, including Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres. New York settled with Domingo Germán and Lucas Luetge prior to the lockout.

New York announced Tuesday night that the team had agreed to terms with 11 of those 12 players, thus avoiding arbitration. Judge is the only arbitration-eligible player that did not settle with the team.

Below is a look at each of the Yankees’ settlements. Judge will likely have to go through arbitration hearings during the season if he doesn't reach a settlement with the Yankees.

The two sides are also discussing a long-term extension.

OF Joey Gallo

Gallo and the Yankees agreed on a $10.275 million contract, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Gallo made $6.2 million with New York and Texas last season. This was his third year of being arb-eligible.

2B Gleyber Torres

Torres and the Yankees avoided arbitration with a one-year, $6.25 million deal, per Feinsand. Torres made $4 million in 2021. This was his second year of eligibility.

SP Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery and New York agreed at $6 million, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. The lefty, in his third year of eligibility, made $2.13 million in 2021.

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The Yankees and their new shortstop settled at one-year and $4.7 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kiner-Falefa, also in his second year of eligibility, made $2 million with the Rangers last season.

RP Chad Green

Green and the Yankees settled at one year and $4 million, per FanSided’s Robert Murray. Green, now in his third year of eligibility, made $2.15 million in 2021.

RP Wandy Peralta

Peralta and New York settled at $2.15 million for the 2022 season, per Sherman. Peralta made $925,000 in 2021, his debut season with the Yankees, and is in his third year of eligibility.

C Kyle Higashioka

Higashioka and the Yankees settled at $935,000 for this season, per Sherman. This was the backstop’s first year of eligibility. Higashioka made $594,000 last year.

Jameson Taillon, Clay Holmes, Miguel Andújar, Jonathan Loáisiga also agreed to contracts with the Yankees. The figures for their deals have yet to be reported.

