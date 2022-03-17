Skip to main content

Hal Steinbrenner Assures Extension Talks With Aaron Judge Will 'Happen Soon'

New York's owner has no doubt that the Yankees will engage in contract negotiations with Judge in the coming weeks.

TAMPA — Aaron Judge hasn't heard from the Yankees about a possible contract extension yet this offseason, but Hal Steinbrenner says those conversations will "happen soon."

New York's managing general partner assured that while there isn't as much time as usual during spring training to work on these deals off the field, as a result of the lockout, negotiations with Judge are on his to-do list.

"Judge is a very special, very special player and a great Yankee and we will be having conversations. I have no doubt in the weeks to come," Steinbrenner said Wednesday. 

When Judge addressed his contract situation on Tuesday, the outfielder made it clear that he doesn't want to let negotiations become a distraction during the season. Therefore, if those talks never begin—or both sides don't reach an agreement before Opening Day next month—New York will need to wait until next offseason to try and bring back their superstar slugger. 

At that point, Judge would be a free agent, able to speak with other teams. 

"I think that's a pretty normal thing. He's got things to focus on," Steinbrenner said regarding Judge's preferred timeline. 

Judge has spent his entire career within the Yankees organization and he doesn't want to wear another uniform. 

"There's no better place to play on this planet," Judge said earlier this week. "I want to stay here in pinstripes. So if that happens, it happens, but if it comes to it that it doesn't, like I said before, I'll enjoy my memories here."

In 2021, Judge led the team with 39 home runs, 98 RBI and a .916 OPS, silencing critics of his durability by playing in 148 games. The former first-round pick will embark on his age-30 season this spring. 

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

