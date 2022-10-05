Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Sets New American League Record

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, setting the new American League record for homers in a single season.

The record-setting blast came on a hanging slider from Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco, a 391-foot shot to left field that left his bat at 100.2 mph.

Judge tied Yankees great Roger Maris with his 61st homer of the season on Wednesday night at the Rogers Centre, a 117.4-mph missile that caromed off the back wall of Toronto's bullpen in left-center field.

With 62, Judge is just the fourth player in MLB history to swat 62 homers in a single season. He joins Sammy Sosa (three times), Mark McGwire (two times) and Barry Bonds, who holds the all-time record with 73 long balls in the 2001 season.

Judge has done a lot more than just hit home runs this season.

The outfielder has often shifted from right field to center field, playing elite defense throughout the campaign. He's barely missed any games, appearing in 157 of New York's 161 games this season. Plus, the slugger and clubhouse leader has produced MVP-caliber numbers across the board on offense. He has an outside chance at winning a Triple Crown in the American League, sitting in second place in batting average while leading the way in RBI and home runs.

