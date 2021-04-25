Cole Bests Bieber With 11-Strikeout Gem

Pitching matchups don't get much better than this and Saturday night's showdown between two of the best starting pitchers on the planet didn't disappoint.

Dueling under the lights at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Gerrit Cole and Shane Bieber both twirled seven innings, striking out 20 hitters combined. The aces went back and forth, flexing nasty stuff while trading scoreless frames and painting the corners with ease.

It was a two-homer inning for New York in the fifth off Bieber, including a go-ahead solo blast from Rougned Odor, that proved to be the difference as the Yankees eked out a 2-1 victory, their third win in a row.

The first three innings flew by as both starters found their grooves. Bieber allowed two base runners to reach in the top of the first, but turned around and retired the next 11 batters he faced.

In the fourth, Cleveland jumped out to an early lead. After a triple off the bat of Jose Ramirez, in and out of the glove of Aaron Judge at the right-field wall, Eddie Rosario delivered a one-out RBI single.

Leading off the top of the fifth, however, the Yankees stormed back on offense. Center fielder Aaron Hicks got a hold of a two-strike fastball up in the zone, swatting a 395-foot home run.

Two batters later, Odor mashed a no-doubter 426 feet to right-center field, flipping his bat and firing up the Yankees dugout with another big hit.

It was déjà vu for Cleveland as Hicks and Odor went deep in the same inning on Friday night as well, bringing New York back from a three-run deficit in a 5-3 comeback win.

From there, Cole took care of business. The right-hander finished with 11 punch outs, retiring the final 11 batters he faced. He threw a season-high 111 pitches, allowing just three hits without issuing a single walk.

New York's bullpen took over in the eight as lefty Justin Wilson and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga got the final six outs. With closer Aroldis Chapman off after pitching in each of the last two wins in Cleveland, Loaisiga secured a four-out save, the first save of his career.

Cole is now 3-1 on the season, taking his ERA down to 1.71 through 31.2 frames.

The Yankees can sweep the Indians with a win on Sunday, closing out the four-game set with right-hander Jameson Taillon on the mound.

Regardless of the result on Sunday, this is a completely different team. New York had lost nine of their last 12 games entering this eight-game road trip. Now, swinging hot bats with strong pitching performances every time out, they've put together a three-game winning streak and are hungry for more.

