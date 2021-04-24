Stanton Makes Statcast History, Pummels Two Home Runs Against Indians

Giancarlo Stanton routinely tests the limits of Statcast, clobbering baseballs as hard as anybody in Major League Baseball.

What he did on Friday in Cleveland, however, had never been done before in the Statcast era.

Stanton pummeled a pair of home runs at Progressive Field, both registering exit velocities north of 115 mph. It's the first time any player has had multiple 115-plus mph home runs in the same game tracked by Statcast (since 2015).

The first blast came in the top of the third against Indians starter Logan Allen. Turning on an inside fastball, the slugger unleashed a 118-mph missile over the wall in left field. It soared 429 feet, caroming hard off the bleachers.

Two frames later, Stanton pounced on 0-2 heater left out over the plate from right-hander Trevor Stephan, sending another blistering line drive into the seats. This one sizzled to right-center field at 115.7 mph, landing 418 feet away from home plate.

That's good for an average of 423.5 feet and 116.9 mph per home run.

Entering play on Friday, Stanton was hitting .158 (9-for-57) over 15 games this season. He had just one extra base hit in his last nine appearances, posting a measly .094 average in that span.

After getting an off day in the series opener on Thursday, however, Stanton came to the ballpark ready to do some damage and break out of his early-season slump.

Stanton wasn't the only Yankee digging the long ball on Friday evening. Both center fielder Aaron Hicks and second baseman Rougned Odor went yard in the Yankees' three-run third inning, tying the game at three runs apiece.

Typically a four-homer game from the Bronx Bombers—a perennial threat to lead the league in home runs—wouldn't be too much of a surprise. Through the first 17 games of the regular season, however, New York has rarely left the ballpark. With the league's worst slugging percentage (.338), the Yankees had clubbed just 18 home runs. That's more than only six other big-league clubs as of Friday morning.

The power surge in Cleveland is also the first time in 2021 that New York's lineup has hit more than two home runs in a single game.

