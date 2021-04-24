Aaron Boone Has Promising Injury Update on Clarke Schmidt

Yankees pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt has started throwing again, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Saturday.

The right-hander's spring training was cut short when Schmidt was sidelined with a strain in his common extensor tendon. After an extended period of time waiting for Schmidt to be asymptomatic in his elbow, including a second opinion, the prospect was given a cortisone shot earlier this month.

Schmidt won't be ready to rejoin the big-league pitching staff any time soon, but this latest development is a big step in the right direction.

"He's doing well," Boone said before Saturday night's game in Cleveland. "He's thrown now two or three times in his catch play and each time has gone well. So hopefully, he's on his way now and starting to build back up. Obviously, it'll be a while because he's starting from scratch essentially, again, but he's doing well."

Schmidt is New York's top pitching prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 25-year-old made his big-league debut during last year's coronavirus-shortened campaign, making one start and three total appearances.

The former first-rounder could've been in play for the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation—a job that Domingo Germán ended up winning with a masterful performance in Grapefruit League play. His elbow injury in late-January ruled him out for the beginning of the regular season.

Regardless of Schmidt's status, as he continues to ramp up in his throwing program, New York will need to wait until the right-hander is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list.

