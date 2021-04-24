NewsSI.com
Search

Aaron Boone Has Promising Injury Update on Clarke Schmidt

Author:
Publish date:

Yankees pitching prospect Clarke Schmidt has started throwing again, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Saturday.

The right-hander's spring training was cut short when Schmidt was sidelined with a strain in his common extensor tendon. After an extended period of time waiting for Schmidt to be asymptomatic in his elbow, including a second opinion, the prospect was given a cortisone shot earlier this month.

Schmidt won't be ready to rejoin the big-league pitching staff any time soon, but this latest development is a big step in the right direction.

"He's doing well," Boone said before Saturday night's game in Cleveland. "He's thrown now two or three times in his catch play and each time has gone well. So hopefully, he's on his way now and starting to build back up. Obviously, it'll be a while because he's starting from scratch essentially, again, but he's doing well."

Schmidt is New York's top pitching prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 25-year-old made his big-league debut during last year's coronavirus-shortened campaign, making one start and three total appearances. 

The former first-rounder could've been in play for the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation—a job that Domingo Germán ended up winning with a masterful performance in Grapefruit League play. His elbow injury in late-January ruled him out for the beginning of the regular season.

Regardless of Schmidt's status, as he continues to ramp up in his throwing program, New York will need to wait until the right-hander is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt pitching
News

Aaron Boone Has Promising Injury Update on Clarke Schmidt

Yankees SP Gerrit Cole, Indians SP Shane Bieber
News

Expect Some Strikeouts in Cole-Bieber Rematch

Lucas Luetge pitching at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees' Reliever Lucas Luetge Earns First Win in MLB Since 2013

Giancarlo Stanton hits opposite field home run
News

Stanton Makes Statcast History, Pummels Two Home Runs Against Indians

Yankees SS Gleyber Torres
News

Yankees' Gleyber Torres Took Promising Step With Three-Hit Night

Yankees SP Domingo German celebrates coming off mound
News

Domingo Germán's 'Remarkable' Performance Paved Way to Yankees Victory

Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge celebrate
News

Yankees Get Back On Track, Start Series in Cleveland With Win

Yankees 3B Gio Urshela home run
News

Yankees' Gio Urshela Day-To-Day After Exiting Game Early With Back Injury