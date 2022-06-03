Skip to main content

Yankees Activate Josh Donaldson From IL

Donaldson returns to New York's starting lineup on Friday night, hitting fourth and playing third base against the Tigers.

The Yankees’ third baseman, who has made plenty of controversial headlines as of late, has been activated off the IL.

Prior to Friday’s series opener with the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees reinstated Josh Donaldson from the 10-day IL. Donaldson was initially placed on the COVID-19 IL on May 23, before shifting to the regular IL the next day due to shoulder inflammation.

Donaldson has only appeared in one game since calling Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie,” in reference to Jackie Robinson, an all-time great who broke MLB’s color barrier in 1947. Donaldson later apologized to Anderson and the Robinson family.

Donaldson received a one-game suspension by the league for his comments. He is currently appealing this suspension and admitted on Wednesday that he was hurt that his Yankees teammates didn’t back him up in the wake of the backlash he received for his remark to Anderson.

The 36-year-old is hitting .238 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in his first season in pinstripes. Donaldson will bat cleanup for the Yankees in their series opener with the Tigers on Friday night. 

