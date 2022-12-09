Yankees Competing With These Teams For Carlos Rodón in Free Agency

After re-signing Aaron Judge this week, dropping $360 million to keep the slugger in pinstripes, will the Yankees make another splash in free agency this offseason?

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York is in pursuit of Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, a left-hander that's been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.

This isn't exactly breaking news. The Yankees have been linked to Rodón for quite some time, both in free agency and on the trade market. During the Winter Meetings, Andy Martino of SNY reported that New York has "very real" interest in Rodón, adding that the feeling is mutual as the southpaw weighs his options this winter.

That's where things get complicated for New York as they look to bolster their rotation with another ace-caliber starter. Unsurprisingly, there are a slew of contenders interested in Rodón, clubs that can offer the lefty quite a bit of money and a chance to compete in the playoffs.

Heyman listed the Dodgers, Rangers, Mets, Twins, Orioles and Blue Jays as teams that have expressed interest in Rodón. Some of those organizations make more sense at this point than others. The Rangers, for instance, have already signed two starters while the Mets have spent a boatload of cash this winter and are still in on Japanese starter Kodai Senga.

This may come down to New York's willingness to increase their payroll, because Rodón won't be cheap. After adding $40 million per year with Judge, Rodón could cost another $30 million each season—the lefty is also reportedly seeking a seven-year deal this offseason, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The former first-round pick (No. 3 overall in 2014) turns 30 on Saturday.

As it stands right now, the Yankees have a strong rotation. Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas give them one of the best staffs in the game. After Jameson Taillon's departure in free agency, New York may elect to roll with their internal assets, like Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán, to round out their five-man rotation.

Still, imagine how much better that unit would be with Rodón?

"On paper, at least entering the season next year, [our rotation] looks to be in good shape, at the very least," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said to reporters at the Manchester Grand Hyatt earlier this week. "It doesn't mean you certainly don't want to improve it. You never have enough pitching. I recognize that."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.