Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets

After already claiming Stephen Ridings off waivers earlier this offseason, the Mets have plucked another pitcher from the Yankees’ farm system.

The Mets used the 27th overall pick in the Major League phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft on right-handed reliever Zach Greene. As a Rule 5 pick in the Major League phase, the 26-year-old must stay on the Mets’ 26-man roster for the entire 2023 season or be offered back to the Yankees.

The pinstripers drafted Greene in the eighth round in 2019. The University of South Alabama product is coming off a strong year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, recording a 3.42 ERA while tallying 12.6 K/9 over 48 games and 68.1 innings.

The Cardinals also took righty Wilking Rodriguez with the 25th pick in the Major League phase, but he's not a prospect at 32 years old.

The Yankees had the 26th pick in the Major League phase but passed on their selection. They did take southpaw Pablo Mujica from the Royals in the first round of the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 draft. Mujia registered a 3.13 ERA with 12.5 K/9 over 31.2 innings at Rookie ball last season.

Below are all of the Yankees’ losses in the Minor League phase. You can find complete Rule 5 Draft results here.

Round 1: RHP Alfred Vega (Orioles)

Round 1: RHP Yon Castro (Dodgers)

Round 2: RHP Denny Larrondo (Diamondbacks)

Round 2: RHP Ryan Miller (Red Sox)

Round 3: RHP Nelson L. Alvarez (Rays)

Round 7: INF Oliver Dunn (Phillies)

MORE:

