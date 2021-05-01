Bombers Bash Five Home Runs in Blowout Win Over Tigers

For the first time in 2021, the New York Yankees looked like the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees erupted for five home runs on Friday night in the Bronx, blowing out the Detroit Tigers in a 10-0 win.

With Gerrit Cole on the mound—the ace wound up with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings—New York got production from every part of their lineup. Finishing with 15 hits, as 10 different position players had a base knock in the hit parade, the Yankees scored in each of the first five innings.

After jumping out to an early lead through the first few frames, the Yankees batted around in the fourth, dropping a five spot as soon as the Tigers called to the bullpen.

Four of those runs came off the bat of Aaron Judge, who stroked a grand slam off the facing of the second deck in right field on a 3-2 heater from right-hander Buck Farmer.

That was Judge's second home run of the game. The slugger delivered a booming solo shot to straightaway center the previous inning. He now leads the team with seven big flies on the season.

Second baseman Rougned Odor along with outfielders Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks each added their own long ball in the laugher.

While he didn't get in on the homer party, Giancarlo Stanton had another impressive performance at the plate. For the third game in a row, Stanton had three hits. It's the first time he's accomplished such a feat in his big-league career.

Stanton is now on an eight-game hitting streak and after going 3-for-5 on Friday night, he's 16 for his last 36 in that span (.444).

Another perk of a 10-0 lead in the fifth inning was that manager Aaron Boone was able take out some of New York's stars. Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres each came out of the game early, resting their legs as New York approaches the end of a 13-game stretch with no day off.

Beyond Cole, the Yankees bullpen continued to dominate. Luis Cessa, Wandy Peralta and Lucas Luetge each threw a scoreless inning out of the 'pen. Factor Cole's dozen strikeouts in and those four arms had a grand total of 18 punch outs.

New York has two more games against Detroit at Yankee Stadium over the weekend before a day off on Monday. Then, the Yankees welcome the Houston Astros to the Bronx for a three-game set.

